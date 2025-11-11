Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD is pushing against $4,150 resistance area

Gold (XAU/USD) is trading higher for the third consecutive day on Tuesday, with bulls pushing against the $4,150 resistance area at the time of writing.. A somewhat softer US Dollar in moderate risk-on markets is underpinning precious metals as investors await developments on US government funding.

The US Dollar Index, which measures the value of the Greenback against a basket of currencies, reacted negatively to news reporting that the US Senate had reached a deal to end the largest government shutdown in history on Monday. The bill will be sent to the House, where it is expected to pass smoothly before being signed by President Trump, probably as soon as Wednesday.

Technical indicators show a growing bullish momentum

XAU/USD 4-Hour Chart

XAU/USD price action broke the top of the last two weeks’ trading range, at $4,050 on Monday, printing an impulsive positive candle on the daily chart, and highlighting the increasing bullish momentum. Technical indicators endorse that view. The 4-hour Relative Strength Index (RSI) is pulling back from oversold levels while Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) keeps moving above the signal line.

A confirmation above the mentioned $4,150 area (October 22, 23, and 24 highs) would pave the path towards the previous support level at $4,220 (October 20 low), which might challenge bulls ahead of the all-time highs, around $4,380 (October 20, 21 highs).



To the downside, supports are at the top of the broken channel, in the mentioned $4,050 area (October 31 highs), ahead of the area right below the $4,000 (November 6, 7 lows), and the key support at the October 28 low near $3,880.