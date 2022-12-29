- Gold is moving directionless above $1,800 as risk appetite faded.
- Concerns about China and the escalating tensions in Ukraine have dampened investors' optimism.
- XAU/USD remains trapped within an ascending triangle pattern.
Gold futures are moving without a clear direction on Thursday trapped within a $10 range above $1,800 in a choppy market session amid growing concerns about the Chinese economy and the rising tensions in Ukraine.
China and Ukraine have dampened risk appetite
The moderate optimism observed in the first half of the week, triggered by the Chinese authorities’ decision to lift the restrictions for inbound travelers faffed on Thursday as the recent reports about the sharp increase of infections have cast doubts about a quick recovery of China’s economy.
These reports have raised suspicions about the transparency of the Chinese Government and have prompted some countries, namely the US, Italy, and India to impose mandatory tests for Chinese travelers, a move that might be followed by other countries over the coming days.
Furthermore, Ukraine is reporting the heaviest artillery shelling in some of its main cities since the war started, leaving big parts of the population between energy, which is curbing risk appetite further.
XAU/USD remains moving within an ascending triangle pattern
From a technical point of view, the daily chart shows the pair trapped within ascending triangle pattern, limited by resistance area at $1,825, and trendline support from late-November lows, now around $1,800.
With the MACD indicator in negative territory, a confirmation below the $1,800 trendline would cancel the uptrend and might trigger a deeper retreat to $1765/75 December 6 and 15 lows and November 23 low at $1720.
On the contrary, a run-up above the $1825/35 resistance area would confirm the bullish pattern and set the pair aiming to June high at $1,880 before the $1,900 psychological level.
XAU/USD daily chart
Technical levels to watch
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1807.23
|Today Daily Change
|2.85
|Today Daily Change %
|0.16
|Today daily open
|1804.38
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1795.02
|Daily SMA50
|1742.79
|Daily SMA100
|1722.55
|Daily SMA200
|1781.68
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1814.65
|Previous Daily Low
|1797.11
|Previous Weekly High
|1823.84
|Previous Weekly Low
|1783.84
|Previous Monthly High
|1786.55
|Previous Monthly Low
|1616.69
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1803.81
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1807.95
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1796.11
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1787.84
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1778.57
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1813.65
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1822.92
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1831.19
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
