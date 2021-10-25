Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD hovers around $1,800 amid softer USD

XAU/USD extends the previous session’s gains on Monday near $1,800.

Gold posts the gains for the fifth straight session.

Lower US Treasury yields undermine the demand for the US dollar.

Gold trades with gains on Monday, extending the previous week’s upside momentum. The US benchmark 10-year Treasury yields trade below 1.65%, with 0.78% losses, enhancing non-yielding bullion’s appeal.

The US Dollar Index, which tracks the performance of the greenback against the basket of six major currencies, books fresh losses below 93.50 with 0.15% losses, making gold attractive for the other currencies holders. The greenback weighed down as investors digested the relative pace of interest rate hikes expectations from the major central banks.

The global stock market remained edgy amidst a deterioration in the investor risk sentiment linked to comments made by Fed’s Chairman Jerome Powell. He reiterated his outlook that the US central bank is on confirmed track to reduce its monthly asset purchase before the end of the year. Further, he added that the monthly purchases are expected to end by mid-2022.

The precious metal rallied to its highest level since early September above $1,800 on Friday before trimming gains, following Fed’s chairman Powell’s statement on the timing of interest rates hike, especially given the current labor market conditions. US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen remained on the same line on inflation, as she said the US is in control of inflation, and it could return to normal by the second half of next year.

As per the US Commodity Futures Trading Commission's data released on Friday, traders cut their net long positions in gold in the week to October,19.



Technical levels

XAU/USD daily chart

On the daily chart, XAU/USD rose for fifth consecutive session after forming a Doji candlestick on October,18. The prices crossed above the 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at $1,793.43 for the first time since early September. The prices moved in the upward channel from the lows of $1,722.31 made on September 30, indicating the current underlying bullish current.

The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) holds above the midline with a bullish crossover. Any uptick in the MACD indicator would amplify the buying pressure and the prices would approach the $1,810 horizontal resistance level . A daily close above the mentioned level would encourage bulls to retest the high made on September, 7 at $1,827.32. XAU/USD bulls could meet the upper trendline of the upward channel at $1,840 as the next upside target.

Alternatively, if the prices break below the 200-day SMA, it could retrace back to the $1,780 horizontal support level. Furthermore, a successful break of the bullish sloping line could mean more downside for gold toward the $1,765 horizontal support level, followed by the October, 12 low at $1,750.81.

XAU/USD additional levels

XAU/USD Overview Today last price 1799 Today Daily Change 6.41 Today Daily Change % 0.36 Today daily open 1792.59 Trends Daily SMA20 1764.8 Daily SMA50 1779.86 Daily SMA100 1792.07 Daily SMA200 1793.68 Levels Previous Daily High 1813.82 Previous Daily Low 1782.76 Previous Weekly High 1813.82 Previous Weekly Low 1760.37 Previous Monthly High 1834.02 Previous Monthly Low 1721.71 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1801.96 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1794.62 Daily Pivot Point S1 1778.96 Daily Pivot Point S2 1765.33 Daily Pivot Point S3 1747.9 Daily Pivot Point R1 1810.02 Daily Pivot Point R2 1827.45 Daily Pivot Point R3 1841.08



