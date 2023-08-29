Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD holds steady above $1,920 on softer USD, sliding US bond yields

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • Gold edges higher for the second straight day and remains close to over a two-week peak.
  • Retreating US bond yields undermines the US Dollar and lends some support to the metal.
  • Bets for more rate hikes by the Federal Reserve might keep a lid on any meaningful gains.

Gold price attracts some buying for the second successive day on Tuesday and remains well within the striking distance of over a two-week high touched the previous day. The XAU/USD trades above the $1,920 level during the Asian session and draws support from a modest US Dollar (USD) downtick.

In fact, the USD Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback against a basket of currencies, retreats further from its highest level since June 1 set on Friday and is seen as a key factor lending support to the Gold price. The USD downtick could be attributed to a further pullback in the US Treasury bond yields, though the possibility of more interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve (Fed) should help limit any meaningful decline. In fact, Fed Chair Jerome Powell, in a keynote address at the Jackson Hole Symposium, said on Friday, that inflation remains too high and that the central bank is ready to continue hiking rates to tame persistently high prices.

Apart from sticky inflation, a surprisingly resilient US economy could force the Fed to keep interest rates higher for longer. The expectations had pushed the yield on the benchmark 10-year US government bond to its highest level since November 2007 last week and should continue to act as a tailwind for the USD. This, along with a positive risk tone, bolstered by new measures rolled out by China over the weekend to draw investors back into its battered stock markets, should contribute to capping the safe-haven Gold price. This, in turn, warrants some caution before positioning for any further appreciating move for the XAU/USD.

The downside, meanwhile, seems cushioned, at least for the time being, in the wake of worries about a deeper global economic downturn, particularly in China, which tends to benefit the traditional safe-haven Gold price. Hence, the market focus will remain glued to this week's release of Chinese PMI prints for August. Apart from this, investors will take cues from important US macro data scheduled at the beginning of a new month, including the closely-watched Non-Farm Payrolls (NFP) report. This, in turn, will provide some meaningful impetus and help in determining the next leg of a directional move for the precious metal.

Technical levels to watch

XAU/USD

Overview
Today last price 1921.68
Today Daily Change 1.58
Today Daily Change % 0.08
Today daily open 1920.1
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1914.9
Daily SMA50 1930.14
Daily SMA100 1957.32
Daily SMA200 1911
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1926.14
Previous Daily Low 1912.84
Previous Weekly High 1923.43
Previous Weekly Low 1884.85
Previous Monthly High 1987.54
Previous Monthly Low 1902.77
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1921.06
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1917.92
Daily Pivot Point S1 1913.25
Daily Pivot Point S2 1906.39
Daily Pivot Point S3 1899.95
Daily Pivot Point R1 1926.55
Daily Pivot Point R2 1932.99
Daily Pivot Point R3 1939.85

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

