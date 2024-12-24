Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD holds around $2,610 ahead of Christmas Eve

- Gold remains steady near $2,610 as the US Dollar continues to strengthen.
- Fed signals fewer rate cuts next year, reducing upward pressure on Gold.
- XAU/USD faces downward pressure as it tests 100-day SMA support.
The Gold price remains relatively steady around the $2,611 mark, as market participants adjust to a more cautious outlook on US interest rates. The broader backdrop shows the US Dollar retaining its strength, supported by expectations that the Federal Reserve will adopt a slower pace of rate cuts in the coming year. Fed officials have indicated that fewer rate cuts are likely than previously anticipated, with expectations for the federal funds rate to reach 3.9% by the end of 2025. This shift comes amid a slower disinflation process and the uncertainty surrounding President-elect Donald Trump’s policies on immigration, trade, and taxes.
The fresh Summary of Economic Protections (SEP) triggered a rise in US Treasury yields which tend to be seen as the opportunity cost of holding hold which is another explanation of the metal’s latest decline.
As the market watches these developments, Initial Jobless Claims data, due for release this Thursday, could introduce some volatility for the US Dollar. In addition, Nonfarm Payrolls figures for December, expected in the first week of January, will be closely scrutinized, with the labor market playing a key role in shaping Fed decisions. Despite these events, Gold remains under pressure, unable to break out of the current range.
XAU/USD Technical Outlook
From a technical perspective, XAU/USD is facing significant headwinds. The price remains in negative territory, with indicators showing weak momentum. Currently, the pair is testing the 100-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) support at $2,610, which has been a critical level for Gold in recent months. A sustained break below this level could signal further downside potential, while any bounce could face resistance near the $2,650-$2,670 range. Traders will be closely watching this support level for any signs of a reversal or continuation of the bearish trend.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays near 1.0400 in thin holiday trading
EUR/USD trades with mild losses near 1.0400 on Tuesday. The expectation that the US Federal Reserve will deliver fewer rate cuts in 2025 provides some support for the US Dollar. Trading volumes are likely to remain low heading into the Christmas break.
GBP/USD struggles to find direction, holds steady near 1.2550
GBP/USD consolidates in a range at around 1.2550 on Tuesday after closing in negative territory on Monday. The US Dollar preserves its strength and makes it difficult for the pair to gain traction as trading conditions thin out on Christmas Eve.
Gold holds above $2,600, bulls non-committed on hawkish Fed outlook
Gold trades in a narrow channel above $2,600 on Tuesday, albeit lacking strong follow-through buying. Geopolitical tensions and trade war fears lend support to the safe-haven XAU/USD, while the Fed’s hawkish shift acts as a tailwind for the USD and caps the precious metal.
IRS says crypto staking should be taxed in response to lawsuit
In a filing on Monday, the US International Revenue Service stated that the rewards gotten from staking cryptocurrencies should be taxed, responding to a lawsuit from couple Joshua and Jessica Jarrett.
2025 outlook: What is next for developed economies and currencies?
As the door closes in 2024, and while the year feels like it has passed in the blink of an eye, a lot has happened. If I had to summarise it all in four words, it would be: ‘a year of surprises’.
Best Forex Brokers with Low Spreads
VERIFIED Low spreads are crucial for reducing trading costs. Explore top Forex brokers offering competitive spreads and high leverage. Compare options for EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, and Gold.