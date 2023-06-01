Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD hits fresh weekly highs near $1,980 after US data

Share:

XAU/USD accelerated to the upside after ULC and ISM PMI.

US Dollar corrects further lower on Thursday.

Gold prices are risen for the third consecutive day as US Treasury yields continue to decline. XAU/USD pair recently jumped to $1,977, hitting a one-week high following the release of the US ISM Manufacturing PMI.

Gold turns positive on Thursday after US data

During the European session, the value of an ounce bottomed at $1,952, the weakest level in two days. It then started to recover and gained momentum, reaching levels above $1,970 following the release of US economic reports.

The ADP Employment report showed an increase in private payrolls by 278K, surpassing expectations of 174K. The US dollar initially rose briefly after the ADP, but then weakened again after the Bureau of Labor Statistics announced a revision of Q1 Unit Labor Costs (ULC) from 6.2% to 4.2%.

The dollar's decline accelerated after the May ISM Manufacturing PMI showed a decline in the main index from 47.1 to 46.9, below the market consensus of 47. The Price Paid Index also fell considerably from 53.2 to 44.2, against expectations of 52, while the Employment Index unexpectedly rose from 50.2 to 51.4.

As a result, the Greenback tumbled to fresh daily lows across the board, in line with a decline in Treasury yields. US stocks opened mixed on Wall Street.

Gold continues to move with an upside bias in the short-term, with the next resistance area located around $1,980. A consolidation above this level would set the stage for an extension towards $1,995. On the flip side, a firm break below $1,955 would likely remove the upside bias, adding pressure for a test of $1,946.

Technical levels

XAU/USD Overview Today last price 1972.35 Today Daily Change 9.69 Today Daily Change % 0.49 Today daily open 1962.66 Trends Daily SMA20 1987.97 Daily SMA50 1992.15 Daily SMA100 1937.59 Daily SMA200 1833.6 Levels Previous Daily High 1974.83 Previous Daily Low 1953.72 Previous Weekly High 1985.3 Previous Weekly Low 1936.77 Previous Monthly High 2079.76 Previous Monthly Low 1932.12 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1966.77 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1961.78 Daily Pivot Point S1 1952.64 Daily Pivot Point S2 1942.63 Daily Pivot Point S3 1931.53 Daily Pivot Point R1 1973.75 Daily Pivot Point R2 1984.85 Daily Pivot Point R3 1994.86



