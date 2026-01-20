Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD hits fresh highs above $4,700 on trade tensions 

Gold (XAU/USD) keeps trading higher on Tuesday, reaching fresh record highs beyond $4,720, fuelled by the risk-averse sentiment as the trade rift between the US and the European Union concerning the status of Greenland escalates.

Precious metals are drawing support as demand for safe assets increases. Concerns about Trump’s erratic trade policy have sent the US Dollar Index more than 0.8% lower over the last two days, while the US 10-year yields have rallied to their highest level since September on a “Sell America” trade similar to the one that followed April’s “Liberation day”

Technical analysis: The next bullish target is at the 4,770 area

XAU/USD trades at $4,720, with no sign of a trend shift on the horizon other than the bearish divergence in the 4-hour Relative Strength Index, despite the overstretched rally from mid-October lows.

The 100-period Simple Moving Average (SMA) keeps trending higher, which endorses the bullish scenario. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) line is above the Signal line and above zero, with a widening positive histogram that suggests strengthening bullish momentum. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) prints 69.88, approaching overbought levels

On the upside, the pair might find resistance at the 161.8% Fibonacci extension of the January 8-12 rally, in the $4,770 area, ahead of the $4,800 psychological level. A bearish reversal below $4,700 might find support at the previous high in the $4,640 area ahead of January 13 and 14 lows near $4,570

