- Gold stages a goodish bounce from its lowest level since April 2020 touched earlier this Tuesday.
- A modest pullback in the US bond yields prompts USD profit-taking and underpins the XAU/USD.
- Aggressive Fed rate hike bets, the risk-on impulse might keep a lid on the safe-haven commodity.
Gold attracts some buyers near the $1,620 area and stages a goodish rebound from its lowest level since April 2020 touched earlier this Tuesday. The XAU/USD maintains its bid tone through the mid-European session and is currently placed around the $1,640 level, up over 1% for the day.
The US dollar pauses its recent blowout rally and eases from a fresh two-decade high touched on Monday amid some profit-taking on the back of a modest pullback in the US Treasury bond yields. This, in turn, is seen as a key factor offering support to the dollar-denominated gold. The USD bulls remain on the defensive following the release of the rather unimpressive US Durable Goods Orders data for August.
Despite a weaker USD, the XAU/USD lacks bullish conviction amid the prospects for aggressive policy tightening by global central banks, including the Federal Reserve. In fact, the US central bank last week signalled that it will hike interest rates at a faster pace at its upcoming meetings to tame surging inflation. This might continue to act as a tailwind for the US bond yields and the USD.
It is worth recalling that the yield on the rate-sensitive two-year US government bond rose to over a 15-year peak and the benchmark 10-year Treasury note to the highest level since April 2010 on Monday. This supports prospects for the emergence of some USD dip-buying. Apart from this, the risk-on impulse might further contribute to keeping a lid on any meaningful upside for the non-yielding gold.
Even from a technical perspective, Friday's breakdown below a one-week-old trading range support, around the $1,654 area, favours bearish traders. This, in turn, suggests that any subsequent move up might still be seen as a selling opportunity. Next on tap is the release of the Conference Board's Consumer Confidence Index, New Home Sales data and the Richmond Manufacturing Index from the US.
The data might do little to provide a fresh impetus. Nevertheless, the XAU/USD, for now, seems to have snapped a two-day losing streak and remains at the mercy of USD price dynamics. Apart from this, US bond yields and the broader market risk sentiment could allow traders to grab short-term opportunities around gold.
Technical levels to watch
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1639.68
|Today Daily Change
|17.25
|Today Daily Change %
|1.06
|Today daily open
|1622.43
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1690.98
|Daily SMA50
|1729.86
|Daily SMA100
|1772.75
|Daily SMA200
|1827.51
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1649.83
|Previous Daily Low
|1621.16
|Previous Weekly High
|1688.11
|Previous Weekly Low
|1639.85
|Previous Monthly High
|1807.93
|Previous Monthly Low
|1709.68
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1632.11
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1638.88
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1612.45
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1602.47
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1583.78
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1641.12
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1659.81
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1669.79
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats to 0.9600 area after upbeat US data
EUR/USD lost its bullish momentum and declined to the 0.9600 area during the American trading hours on Tuesday. The better-than-expected consumer confidence data from the US helped the greenback gather strength and forced the pair to stretch lower.
GBP/USD falls below 1.0750 amid renewed dollar strength
GBP/USD erased a portion of its daily gains in the second half of the day on Tuesday and fell below 1.0750. The upbeat consumer sentiment data from the US seems to be providing a boost to the dollar and weighing on the pair despite hawkish BoE commentary.
Gold pulls away from daily highs, holds above $1,630
After having climbed above $1,640 earlier in the day, gold reversed its direction and dropped toward $1,630. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield turned positive on the day near 4% after upbeat US data, not allowing XAU/USD to preserve its bullish momentum.
JUST IN: Bitcoin price breaks $20,000, bears hit by pain of $45.5 million liquidations
Top analysts have revealed a bullish outlook on Bitcoin as the asset breaks past the $20,000 level. BTC has outperformed traditional markets and yielded 8% gains overnight.
Tesla sets up risk-on rally
Tesla (TSLA) stock looks set to rally on Tuesday as equity markets attempt to put in a bottom. Turnaround Tuesday is the favourite term of media analysts, and it may actually come to pass if initial signs are held.