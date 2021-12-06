Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD flat-lined below 100/200-DMAs confluence resistance

- Gold witnessed a subdued/range-bound price action on the first trading day of a new week.
- Hawkish Fed expectations, rebounding US bond yields, a stronger USD capped the upside.
- Easing Omicron fears boosted investors’ confidence and undermined the safe-haven metal.
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD bears to test bulls’ commitments at critical resistance
Gold struggled to capitalize on Friday's goodish rebound from a one-month low touched in the previous day and witnessed a subdued/range-bound price action on the first day of a new trading week. The XAU/USD remained confined in a narrow band through the early European session and was last seen trading in the neutral territory, just above the $1,780 level. Firming expectations for a faster policy tightening by the Fed turned out to be a key factor that acted as a headwind for the non-yielding yellow metal.
Investors seem convinced that the Fed would be forced to adopt a more aggressive policy response to contain stubbornly high inflationary pressures. Even Friday's mixed US NFP report did little to alter hawkish Fed expectations. In fact, the money markets indicate a high probability that the Fed would hike interest rates by May 2022. Apart from this, the risk-on impulse in the markets led to a goodish rebound in the US Treasury bond yields. This, in turn, assisted the US dollar to regain positive traction and further undermined the dollar-denominated gold.
The global risk sentiment stabilized in the wake of reports, suggesting that Omicron patients only had relatively mild symptoms. This was evident from a generally positive tone around the equity markets, which was seen as another factor that capped the upside for the safe-haven gold. That said, the lack of any fresh selling warrants some caution for bearish traders and positioning for any meaningful intraday slide amid absent relevant market moving economic releases. Nevertheless, the fundamental backdrop supports prospects for an extension of the recent sharp corrective slide from the $1,877 area, or a five-month top touched in November.
Technical outlook
From a technical perspective, the emergence of fresh selling on every attempted recovery beyond the $1,800 mark and acceptance below the 100-day and 200-day SMAs confluence validates the negative bias. Hence, a slide back towards challenging horizontal support, around the $1,760 region, remains a distinct possibility. Some follow-through selling should pave the way for a slide towards the next relevant support around the $1,752-51 area.
On the flip side, immediate resistance is pegged near the $1,791-92 region, or the 100/200-DMAs confluence, which if cleared might trigger a short-covering move. The XAU/USD might then move back above the $1,800 level and test the $1,810-15 supply zone. The latter should act as a strong barrier for gold and a key pivotal point for short-term traders. A sustained strength beyond has the potential to lift spot prices back towards the $1,832-34 area.
Gold daily chart
Levels to watch
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1783.66
|Today Daily Change
|0.63
|Today Daily Change %
|0.04
|Today daily open
|1783.03
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1818.55
|Daily SMA50
|1792.15
|Daily SMA100
|1791.34
|Daily SMA200
|1791.49
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1786.18
|Previous Daily Low
|1766.19
|Previous Weekly High
|1808.78
|Previous Weekly Low
|1761.99
|Previous Monthly High
|1877.23
|Previous Monthly Low
|1758.92
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1778.54
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1773.83
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1770.75
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1758.48
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1750.76
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1790.74
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1798.46
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1810.73
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
