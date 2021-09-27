Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD flat lined above $1,750 level, bearish bias remains

- A combination of factors failed to assist gold to capitalize on its modest intraday gains.
- Rallying US bond yields underpinned the already stronger USD and capped the upside.
- Worries about Evergrande’s debt crisis seemed to be the only factor lending support.
- Gold Price Forecast: Will XAU/USD sustain above $1750? Focus on Fedspeak, US data
Gold gained some positive traction on the first day of a new trading week, albeit lacked any follow-through and met with some fresh supply near the $1,760 region. The intraday pullback was sponsored by a combination of factors and dragged the XAU/USD to fresh daily lows, around the $1,744 area during the early North American session. A generally positive tone around the equity markets turned out to be a key factor that capped the upside for the safe-haven precious metal. Apart from this, a modest US dollar strength further weighed on the dollar-denominated gold.
The USD continued drawing some support from prospects for an early interest rate hike by the Fed and got an additional boost from a fresh leg up in the US Treasury bond yields. It is worth recalling that the so-called dot plot indicated policymakers' inclination to raise interest rates in 2022. The repricing of the likely timing of the Fed's policy tightening pushed the yield on the benchmark 10-year US government bond to the 1.50% threshold for the first time since June. This was seen as another factor that acted as a headwind for the non-yielding gold.
On the economic data front, the US Durable Goods Orders increased 1.8% in August and surpassed expectations for a 0.7% rise by a big margin. Adding to this, the previous month's reading was also revised higher to show a 0.5% growth as against a modest decline reported earlier. Additional details revealed that orders excluding transportation rose 0.2% vs. 0.5% expected. This, however, was offset by stronger non-defence capital goods orders excluding aircraft – a closely watched proxy for business spending plans.
That said, persistent worries about potential risks from the debt crisis at China Evergrande Group helped limit deeper losses for the XAU/USD, at least for the time being. Nevertheless, gold prices remain well within the striking distance of the lowest level since August 11, around the $1,738 region touched last Thursday and remains vulnerable to slide further. However, it will be prudent to wait for a strong follow-through selling before positioning for an extension of the recent downward trajectory from the 1,832-34 heavy supply zone.
Technical outlook
From current levels, a subsequent slide below monthly swing lows is likely to find some support near the $1,730-28 horizontal zone. The next relevant support is pegged near the $1,700 round-figure mark, which if broken decisively will set the stage for a further near-term depreciating move for gold.
On the flip side, momentum beyond the daily swing highs might confront stiff resistance near the $1,775-76 area ahead of the $1,780 horizontal support breakpoint. A sustained strength beyond has the potential to lift the XAU/USD further and allow bulls to aim back to reclaim the $1,800 mark.
Levels to watch
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1752.63
|Today Daily Change
|2.01
|Today Daily Change %
|0.11
|Today daily open
|1750.62
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1788.28
|Daily SMA50
|1790.52
|Daily SMA100
|1813.9
|Daily SMA200
|1805.52
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1757.71
|Previous Daily Low
|1740.51
|Previous Weekly High
|1787.35
|Previous Weekly Low
|1737.83
|Previous Monthly High
|1831.81
|Previous Monthly Low
|1687.78
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1751.14
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1747.08
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1741.52
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1732.41
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1724.32
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1758.72
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1766.81
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1775.92
