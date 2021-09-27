Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD flat lined above $1,750 level, bearish bias remains

A combination of factors failed to assist gold to capitalize on its modest intraday gains.

Rallying US bond yields underpinned the already stronger USD and capped the upside.

Worries about Evergrande’s debt crisis seemed to be the only factor lending support.

Gold Price Forecast: Will XAU/USD sustain above $1750? Focus on Fedspeak, US data

Gold gained some positive traction on the first day of a new trading week, albeit lacked any follow-through and met with some fresh supply near the $1,760 region. The intraday pullback was sponsored by a combination of factors and dragged the XAU/USD to fresh daily lows, around the $1,744 area during the early North American session. A generally positive tone around the equity markets turned out to be a key factor that capped the upside for the safe-haven precious metal. Apart from this, a modest US dollar strength further weighed on the dollar-denominated gold.

The USD continued drawing some support from prospects for an early interest rate hike by the Fed and got an additional boost from a fresh leg up in the US Treasury bond yields. It is worth recalling that the so-called dot plot indicated policymakers' inclination to raise interest rates in 2022. The repricing of the likely timing of the Fed's policy tightening pushed the yield on the benchmark 10-year US government bond to the 1.50% threshold for the first time since June. This was seen as another factor that acted as a headwind for the non-yielding gold.

On the economic data front, the US Durable Goods Orders increased 1.8% in August and surpassed expectations for a 0.7% rise by a big margin. Adding to this, the previous month's reading was also revised higher to show a 0.5% growth as against a modest decline reported earlier. Additional details revealed that orders excluding transportation rose 0.2% vs. 0.5% expected. This, however, was offset by stronger non-defence capital goods orders excluding aircraft – a closely watched proxy for business spending plans.

That said, persistent worries about potential risks from the debt crisis at China Evergrande Group helped limit deeper losses for the XAU/USD, at least for the time being. Nevertheless, gold prices remain well within the striking distance of the lowest level since August 11, around the $1,738 region touched last Thursday and remains vulnerable to slide further. However, it will be prudent to wait for a strong follow-through selling before positioning for an extension of the recent downward trajectory from the 1,832-34 heavy supply zone.

Technical outlook

From current levels, a subsequent slide below monthly swing lows is likely to find some support near the $1,730-28 horizontal zone. The next relevant support is pegged near the $1,700 round-figure mark, which if broken decisively will set the stage for a further near-term depreciating move for gold.

On the flip side, momentum beyond the daily swing highs might confront stiff resistance near the $1,775-76 area ahead of the $1,780 horizontal support breakpoint. A sustained strength beyond has the potential to lift the XAU/USD further and allow bulls to aim back to reclaim the $1,800 mark.

Levels to watch