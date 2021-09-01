Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD finds support above $1810, eyes $1820

NEWS | | By Matías Salord
  • Gold rebounds after reaching a daily low at $1808.
  • Weaker US dollar keeps XAU/USD well supported.

Gold prices moved sideways on Wednesday, supported above $1800. After the ADP report, XAU/USD peaked at $1820 and then pulled back, falling to $1808. The yellow metal is now around $1815, looking at the $1820 area.

The current positive tone is being supported by a weaker US dollar across the board. The DXY trades under 92.40, at the lowest level since August 6, down 0.27% for the day. US yields are modestly lower while stocks in Wall Street are posting modest gains.

US economic data came in mixed on Wednesday ahead of Friday’s NFP. The ADP employment report showed an increase of 374K in private jobs during August below the 613K of market consensus. The ISM manufacturing index rose unexpectedly to 59.9 in August; with the employment index at 49, down from 52.9. The dollar was affected by the job’s number and then recovered, only for a brief momentum, following the ISM report.

Levels to watch

On the upside, the immediate resistance is seen at $1820; above attention would turn to the July and August tops around $1833. A consolidation above $1835 could clear the way toward $1850. A slide back under $1800 would alleviate the upside pressure; the next support stands at $1790 followed by $1782.

Technical levels

XAU/USD

Overview
Today last price 1815.13
Today Daily Change 1.59
Today Daily Change % 0.09
Today daily open 1813.54
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1783.91
Daily SMA50 1793.57
Daily SMA100 1813.14
Daily SMA200 1809.76
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1819.21
Previous Daily Low 1801.75
Previous Weekly High 1819.22
Previous Weekly Low 1776.56
Previous Monthly High 1831.81
Previous Monthly Low 1687.78
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1812.54
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1808.42
Daily Pivot Point S1 1803.79
Daily Pivot Point S2 1794.04
Daily Pivot Point S3 1786.33
Daily Pivot Point R1 1821.25
Daily Pivot Point R2 1828.96
Daily Pivot Point R3 1838.71

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

