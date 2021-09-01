Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD finds support above $1810, eyes $1820

On the upside, the immediate resistance is seen at $1820; above attention would turn to the July and August tops around $1833. A consolidation above $1835 could clear the way toward $1850. A slide back under $1800 would alleviate the upside pressure; the next support stands at $1790 followed by $1782.

US economic data came in mixed on Wednesday ahead of Friday’s NFP . The ADP employment report showed an increase of 374K in private jobs during August below the 613K of market consensus. The ISM manufacturing index rose unexpectedly to 59.9 in August; with the employment index at 49, down from 52.9. The dollar was affected by the job’s number and then recovered, only for a brief momentum, following the ISM report.

The current positive tone is being supported by a weaker US dollar across the board. The DXY trades under 92.40, at the lowest level since August 6, down 0.27% for the day. US yields are modestly lower while stocks in Wall Street are posting modest gains.

Gold prices moved sideways on Wednesday, supported above $1800. After the ADP report, XAU/USD peaked at $1820 and then pulled back, falling to $1808. The yellow metal is now around $1815, looking at the $1820 area.

