Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD faces a wall of resistances on its way to $1800 – Confluence Detector

- Gold price rebounds from the Fed minutes-led sell-off to $1775.
- Risk-off mood weighs heavily on US yields, which drag the dollar lower.
- Gold Price Forecast: Downside potential for XAU/USD seems limited amid COVID-19 woes.
The risk-off market profile has once again come to the rescue of gold price, as it makes a tepid recovery attempt towards the $1800 mark. Coronavirus resurgence-induced economic growth concerns have spooked markets, boosting haven flows into US bonds, gold at the expense of the stocks and yields. The sell-off in the US Treasury yields capped the gains in the US dollar, prompting the rebound in gold price from four-day lows of $1775.
Gold price slid earlier on the day after the FOMC minutes raised the Fed’s tapering speculation. The Fed minutes indicated a willingness to start reducing asset purchases before the end of the year.
Read: Fed minutes underwhelm, as investor caution grows
Gold Price: Key levels to watch
The Technical Confluences Detector shows that gold is testing a dense cluster of healthy resistance levels around $1788, which is the convergence of the Fibonacci 38.2% one-day, SMA50 one-hour and Bollinger Band one-day Middle.
If the abovementioned demand zone is cleared, then the bulls will challenge the Fibonacci 23.6% one-day at $1790.
Acceptance above the 61.8% one-month at $1793 is needed to encourage bullish traders.
The next crucial upside barrier is seen near $1796, where the pivot point one-day R1 coincides with the SMA200 four hour.
Further up, the $1800 threshold will come into play.
On the flip side, the Fibonacci 61.8% one-day at $1784 is the immediate cap, below which $1780 will emerge as fierce support.
That level is the confluence of the previous week’s high, SMA5 one-day and the pivot point one-day S1.
The intersection of the pivot point one-month S1 and the previous low four-hour at $1775 will test the bearish commitments should the downside resume.
Here is how it looks on the tool
About Technical Confluences Detector
The TCD (Technical Confluences Detector) is a tool to locate and point out those price levels where there is a congestion of indicators, moving averages, Fibonacci levels, Pivot Points, etc. If you are a short-term trader, you will find entry points for counter-trend strategies and hunt a few points at a time. If you are a medium-to-long-term trader, this tool will allow you to know in advance the price levels where a medium-to-long-term trend may stop and rest, where to unwind positions, or where to increase your position size.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD pressured near 9-month lows after Fed minutes
EUR/USD remains under pressure below 1.17, trading at the lowest since November 2020. The dollar is gaining ground after the Fed\s meeting minutes signaled tapering of its bond-buying scheme is on the agenda. Worries about covid are also weighing on sentiment.
GBP/USD tumbles below 1.37 on dollar strength
GBP/USD has extended its falls below 1.37, hitting a four-week low. after the Fed's minutes pointed to tapering. Worries that the BOE may have to delay tightening due to low inflation and rising covid cases are weighing on sterling.
Gold struggles to recover on growth concerns, firmer USD
Gold fades bounce off intraday low while trading around $1,778, as European traders brace for Thursday’s bell. The yellow metal prints the biggest daily losses since the August 09 slump as the market sentiment sours amid coronavirus fears.
BTC retraces temporarily, taking major altcoins with it
Bitcoin price has slid deep into the newly formed demand zone where it is searching out stable ground for a trend reversal. This move has pushed many but not all altcoins into a momentary downtrend. Investors can expect this descent to transform into an upswing soon.
Fed July Minutes: Tapering is a rate hike
Minutes of July 27-28 FOMC advance taper discussion. Credit market response shows caution, yields stable. Equities fall hard on rate fears, dollar gains on safety. July Retail Sales and Aug Consumer Sentiment may delay implementation.