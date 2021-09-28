Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD eyes $1730 and $1727 as next downside targets – Confluence Detector

- Gold price remains vulnerable as markets cheer Fed rate hike prospects.
- Treasury yields retreat but the upside momentum still remains intact.
- Gold remains vulnerable amid hawkish Fed outlook.
Gold is off the lows but remains vulnerable amid the underlying narrative the Fed could announce a sooner-than-expected rate hike, as the TIPS market has also started pricing in higher future inflation. The benchmark 10-year Treasury yields rallied to the highest levels in three-months at 1.55%, as Fed officials noted that they see tapering close. The US dollar has tagged higher alongside yields, exerting additional downward pressure on gold price.
Read: Gold Price Forecast: Focus remains on yields as XAU/USD eyes a pennant breakout
Gold Price: Key levels to watch
According to the Technical Confluences Detector, gold faced rejection at strong resistance around $1743, which is the confluence of the pivot point one-day S1 and Fibonacci 38.2% one-month.
If the abovementioned hurdle is cleared, then gold bulls will look to test the previous day low of $1745.
Further up, gold buyers will need a lot of conviction to take out a bunch of key resistance levels stacked up around $1750. At that level, the SMA10 four-hour, Fibonacci 38.2% one-day and Fibonacci 23.6% one-week coincide.
The next relevant upside target is seen at the Fibonacci 61.8% one-day at $1754.
On the flip side, immediate support awaits at $1734, the Bollinger Band one-day Lower.
If the selling pressure intensifies then a test of the pivot point one-week S1 at $1730 remains inevitable. Minor support at $1727, the pivot point one-day S3 will come into play.
Gold bulls will then look forward to temporary respite near $1724, where pivot point one-month S1 lies.
Here is how it looks on the tool
About Technical Confluences Detector
The TCD (Technical Confluences Detector) is a tool to locate and point out those price levels where there is a congestion of indicators, moving averages, Fibonacci levels, Pivot Points, etc. If you are a short-term trader, you will find entry points for counter-trend strategies and hunt a few points at a time. If you are a medium-to-long-term trader, this tool will allow you to know in advance the price levels where a medium-to-long-term trend may stop and rest, where to unwind positions, or where to increase your position size.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD tumbles to five-week low on rising US yields, energy crisis
EUR/USD has tumbled below 1.17, hitting the lowest since August 20 as Europe struggles with soaring gas prices and China suffers power cuts. Fed Chair Powell is set to testify and comment about the bank's recent taper signal.
GBP/USD drops below 1.3650 amid firmer dollar, energy crisis
GBP/USD is extending the drop below 1.3650, undermined by the US dollar's strength and the UK's fuel problem. The British army is on standby to mitigate fuel shortages. The pound ignores the hawkish comments from BOE Governor Bailey.
XAU/USD eyes $1730 and $1727 as next downside targets
Gold is off the lows but remains vulnerable amid the underlying narrative the Fed could announce a sooner-than-expected rate hike, as the TIPS market has also started pricing in higher future inflation.
Crypto markets prepare for a bullish October
Bitcoin price shows signs of bullish breakout as it traverses a falling wedge. Ethereum price also displays an optimistic outlook as it forms a descending parallel channel.
Conference Board Consumer Confidence Preview: Unhappy but still spending
The collapse of consumer optimism in August has not exacted the expected toll from American spending, the most important factor in sustaining the US economic recovery. August’s confidence reading at 113.8 was the lowest since February.