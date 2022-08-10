Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD extends recovery towards $1,800 as hawkish Fed bets trim

- Gold price is advancing towards $1,800.00 after a healthy correction.
- A risk-on impulse has infused fresh blood into the gold bulls.
- Lower-than-expected US CPI has trimmed extremely hawkish Fed bets.
Gold price (XAU/USD) has picked bids below $1,790.00 and is extending its recovery above the immediate hurdle of $1,792.00 amid a broader risk-on in the global market. The precious metal is expected to continue its upside run-up after a healthy correction to near $1,808.00 as the Federal Reserve (Fed) has got a sigh of relief after a downward shift in the US Consumer Price Index (CPI).
On Wednesday, the US Inflation landed at 8.5%, lower than the expectations of 8.7% and the prior release of 9.1%. Oil prices were vulnerable in July and they have been the real catalyst behind the soaring price pressures. Well, the downside pressure on the oil prices is temporary as the Russia-Ukraine war has made a serious dent in the oil supply for a prolonged period. And, the Fed needs a series of declines in the inflation rate to shift its stance to ‘neutral’.
Meanwhile, the US dollar index (DXY) is oscillating around 105.20, however, the downside remains favored as a lower inflation rate has trimmed the odds of an extremely ‘hawkish’ stance by Fed chair Jerome Powell in September monetary policy meeting.
Gold technical analysis
Gold price has sensed a decent buying interest after declining to near the lower portion of the Rising Channel at $1,788.00, formed on the four-hour scale. The upper portion of the above-mentioned chart pattern is placed from July 22 high at $1,739.37 while the lower portion is plotted from July 27 low at $1,711.55.
A golden cross, represented by the 50-and 200-period Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs) at $1,768.90 adds to the upside filters.
While the Relative Strength Index (RSI) has shifted into the 40.00-60.00 range pertaining to a mild correction. The gold bulls have lost the upside momentum for a while, however, the bullish bias is far from over.
Gold four-hour chart
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1792.33
|Today Daily Change
|-1.88
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.10
|Today daily open
|1794.21
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1742.96
|Daily SMA50
|1786.78
|Daily SMA100
|1842.1
|Daily SMA200
|1841.93
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1800.46
|Previous Daily Low
|1783.3
|Previous Weekly High
|1794.97
|Previous Weekly Low
|1754.35
|Previous Monthly High
|1814.37
|Previous Monthly Low
|1680.91
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1793.9
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1789.86
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1784.85
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1775.5
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1767.69
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1802.01
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1809.82
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1819.17
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: China, Fedspeak probe bulls near 0.7100, Aussie inflation expectations eyed
AUD/USD treads water around 0.7080, after rallying to the fresh two-month high, as the recent Fedspeak and headlines surrounding the China tariffs seemed to have poked the bulls. The Aussie pair traders remain cautious ahead of the monthly Consumer Inflation Expectations from Australia.
EUR/USD defends US inflation-inspired gains near 1.0300 at one-month high
EUR/USD flirts with the 1.0300 threshold, after posting the biggest daily gains to refresh five-week high, as traders reassess the risk profile during early Thursday morning in Europe. The reduction in the US inflation numbers propelled hopes that Fed could ease on its rate hike trajectory.
Gold extends recovery towards $1,800 as hawkish Fed bets trim
Gold price has picked bids below $1,790.00 and is extending its recovery above the immediate hurdle of $1,792.00 amid a broader risk-on in the global market. The precious metal is expected to continue its upside run-up after a healthy correction to near $1,808.00.
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: How to trap a hungry bear
Crypto markets moves higher. Placing a countertrend short is still ill-advised. Higher targets remain possible for all assets. BTC tests the lower half of an ascending channel for the third time. ETH continues displaying bearish divergence but underline market strength remains. XRP in a make-or-break situation.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!