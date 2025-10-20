TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
|

Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD edges lower below $4,250 as demand eases after the festive season  

  • Gold price drifts lower to near $4,245 in Monday’s early Asian session.
  • Analysts believed the overstretched rally and easing physical demand would weigh on the Gold price. 
  • Rising US-China trade tensions, uncertainty and geopolitical risks could boost the safe-haven flows.  
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD edges lower below $4,250 as demand eases after the festive season  
Lallalit SrijandornLallalit SrijandornFXStreet

Gold price (XAU/USD) trades in negative territory around $4,245 during the early Asian session on Monday. The precious metal edges lower as the recent record-breaking rally seems overstretched and physical demand eases after the festive rush. Traders brace for China’s Q3 Gross Domestic Product (GDP) data later on Monday, along with Industrial Production and Retail Sales reports for September. 

The yellow metal ended last week on a positive note, bolstered by festive demand in India and strong ETF buying. However, some profit-taking or consolidation cannot be ruled out in the near term as ongoing fundamentals are already priced in and physical demand wanes. 

"Gold prices are likely to see some corrections/ consolidation as ongoing fundamentals are already priced in and physical demand wanes post mid-week," said Pranav Mer, Vice President, EBG - Commodity & Currency Research, JM Financial Services Ltd.

On the other hand, the escalating US-China trade tensions, worries about uncertainty and global geopolitical risks could boost the safe-haven assets like Gold. US trade officials condemned China's expansion of export controls on rare earths, while Beijing accused Washington of causing global panic over supply chain disruption. “Trade uncertainty is one driver helping to launch gold prices to all-time highs,” said Sam Stovall, chief investment strategist of CFRA Research in New York.

Gold FAQs

Gold has played a key role in human’s history as it has been widely used as a store of value and medium of exchange. Currently, apart from its shine and usage for jewelry, the precious metal is widely seen as a safe-haven asset, meaning that it is considered a good investment during turbulent times. Gold is also widely seen as a hedge against inflation and against depreciating currencies as it doesn’t rely on any specific issuer or government.

Central banks are the biggest Gold holders. In their aim to support their currencies in turbulent times, central banks tend to diversify their reserves and buy Gold to improve the perceived strength of the economy and the currency. High Gold reserves can be a source of trust for a country’s solvency. Central banks added 1,136 tonnes of Gold worth around $70 billion to their reserves in 2022, according to data from the World Gold Council. This is the highest yearly purchase since records began. Central banks from emerging economies such as China, India and Turkey are quickly increasing their Gold reserves.

Gold has an inverse correlation with the US Dollar and US Treasuries, which are both major reserve and safe-haven assets. When the Dollar depreciates, Gold tends to rise, enabling investors and central banks to diversify their assets in turbulent times. Gold is also inversely correlated with risk assets. A rally in the stock market tends to weaken Gold price, while sell-offs in riskier markets tend to favor the precious metal.

The price can move due to a wide range of factors. Geopolitical instability or fears of a deep recession can quickly make Gold price escalate due to its safe-haven status. As a yield-less asset, Gold tends to rise with lower interest rates, while higher cost of money usually weighs down on the yellow metal. Still, most moves depend on how the US Dollar (USD) behaves as the asset is priced in dollars (XAU/USD). A strong Dollar tends to keep the price of Gold controlled, whereas a weaker Dollar is likely to push Gold prices up.

Author

Lallalit Srijandorn

Lallalit Srijandorn is a Parisian at heart. She has lived in France since 2019 and now becomes a digital entrepreneur based in Paris and Bangkok.

More from Lallalit Srijandorn
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD tumbles to daily lows near 1.1650

EUR/USD tumbles to daily lows near 1.1650

EUR/USD’s correction is now picking up pace, sending spot back to the 1.1650 region amid a decent recovery in the US Dollar. Meanwhile, investors remain watchful of events on the US-China trade front as well as the generalised risk-off environment.

GBP/USD puts 1.3400 to the test amid USD buying

GBP/USD puts 1.3400 to the test amid USD buying

GBP/USD could not sustain its earlier move to multi-day highs and now approaches the key support at 1.3400 the figure on Friday. Cable’s decline comes amid a decent bounce in the Greenback, which appears underpinned by the broad-based risk-off tone, renewed geopolitical tensions and US-China trade worries.

Gold edges lower below $4,250 as demand eases after the festive season

Gold edges lower below $4,250 as demand eases after the festive season

Gold price trades in negative territory around $4,245 during the early Asian session on Monday. The precious metal edges lower as the recent record-breaking rally seems overstretched and physical demand eases after the festive rush. 

Week ahead: CPI and PMI data flood the agenda, earnings also in focus

Week ahead: CPI and PMI data flood the agenda, earnings also in focus

US CPI and PMI data to test dovish Fed cut bets. UK inflation figures may impact chances of another BoE cut in 2025. Canadian and Japanese CPI numbers are also due out. Eurozone flash PMIs could revive ECB rate cut expectations.

You can’t keep a good bull down

You can’t keep a good bull down

Every time the market looks ready to roll over, it somehow remembers what it’s made of. It’s as if the bull, bruised but unbowed, refuses to leave the stage. Asia opens this week with that same defiant energy — the feeling that risk appetite, despite every macro scare and liquidity tremor, still wants to live another day.

BNB, Solana, Cardano record double-digit losses as crypto market liquidations surge

BNB, Solana, Cardano record double-digit losses as crypto market liquidations surge

The total cryptocurrency market liquidations have crossed the $1 billion mark in the last 24 hours. BNB, Solana, and Cardano declined over 10% in the same time period, resulting in the largest losses among the top 10 cryptocurrencies. 

Best Brokers in 2025

Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers