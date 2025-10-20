Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD edges lower below $4,250 as demand eases after the festive season  

Gold price (XAU/USD) trades in negative territory around $4,245 during the early Asian session on Monday. The precious metal edges lower as the recent record-breaking rally seems overstretched and physical demand eases after the festive rush. Traders brace for China’s Q3 Gross Domestic Product (GDP) data later on Monday, along with Industrial Production and Retail Sales reports for September.

The yellow metal ended last week on a positive note, bolstered by festive demand in India and strong ETF buying. However, some profit-taking or consolidation cannot be ruled out in the near term as ongoing fundamentals are already priced in and physical demand wanes.

"Gold prices are likely to see some corrections/ consolidation as ongoing fundamentals are already priced in and physical demand wanes post mid-week," said Pranav Mer, Vice President, EBG - Commodity & Currency Research, JM Financial Services Ltd.

On the other hand, the escalating US-China trade tensions, worries about uncertainty and global geopolitical risks could boost the safe-haven assets like Gold. US trade officials condemned China's expansion of export controls on rare earths, while Beijing accused Washington of causing global panic over supply chain disruption. “Trade uncertainty is one driver helping to launch gold prices to all-time highs,” said Sam Stovall, chief investment strategist of CFRA Research in New York.