TRENDING:
EUR/USD
BoE Interest Rate
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
|

Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD edges lower below $4,000 as private payrolls rebound in October

  • Gold price loses momentum to around $3,970 in Thursday’s Asian session.
  • US companies added 42,000 jobs in October, ADP showed. 
  • The ongoing US government shutdown has entered its 37th day, which officially makes it the longest in US history.
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD edges lower below $4,000 as private payrolls rebound in October
Lallalit SrijandornLallalit SrijandornFXStreet

Gold price  (XAU/USD) declines to near $3,970 during the Asian trading hours on Thursday. The precious metal edges lower as traders weigh the outlook for the US Federal Reserve (Fed) path after the upbeat US economic data. The Fed officials are scheduled to speak later on Thursday, including Michael Barr, John Williams, Anna Paulson, Beth Hammack, Christopher Waller, and Alberto Musalem.

Private sector employment in the US came in stronger than expected, signaling some stabilization in the job market after two straight months of declines. Private-sector payrolls rose by 42,000 in October, compared to the 29,000 decrease (revised from -32,000) seen in September, the Automatic Data Processing (ADP) showed Wednesday. 

The ADP report is one of the few monthly snapshots of the labor market, as the longest government shutdown in US history delays the release of official economic data. The better US jobs data lifts the US Dollar (USD). A stronger USD makes gold more expensive for foreign buyers, reducing global demand and weighing on the non-yielding yellow metal. 

Furthermore, hawkish remarks from Fed officials could undermine the yellow metal. After the US central bank cut its interest rates last week for a second consecutive meeting, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said that he sees “very gradual cooling” in the labor market, but nothing more than that.” He made it clear that another reduction at the Fed’s next meeting in December wasn’t certain.

On the other hand, the uncertainty and ongoing US federal government shutdown, which is now the longest in history, could boost safe-haven assets like the Gold price. The Senate is not currently set to vote on a House-passed measure to reopen the government on Thursday, after it failed to advance for the 14th time on Tuesday.

Gold FAQs

Gold has played a key role in human’s history as it has been widely used as a store of value and medium of exchange. Currently, apart from its shine and usage for jewelry, the precious metal is widely seen as a safe-haven asset, meaning that it is considered a good investment during turbulent times. Gold is also widely seen as a hedge against inflation and against depreciating currencies as it doesn’t rely on any specific issuer or government.

Central banks are the biggest Gold holders. In their aim to support their currencies in turbulent times, central banks tend to diversify their reserves and buy Gold to improve the perceived strength of the economy and the currency. High Gold reserves can be a source of trust for a country’s solvency. Central banks added 1,136 tonnes of Gold worth around $70 billion to their reserves in 2022, according to data from the World Gold Council. This is the highest yearly purchase since records began. Central banks from emerging economies such as China, India and Turkey are quickly increasing their Gold reserves.

Gold has an inverse correlation with the US Dollar and US Treasuries, which are both major reserve and safe-haven assets. When the Dollar depreciates, Gold tends to rise, enabling investors and central banks to diversify their assets in turbulent times. Gold is also inversely correlated with risk assets. A rally in the stock market tends to weaken Gold price, while sell-offs in riskier markets tend to favor the precious metal.

The price can move due to a wide range of factors. Geopolitical instability or fears of a deep recession can quickly make Gold price escalate due to its safe-haven status. As a yield-less asset, Gold tends to rise with lower interest rates, while higher cost of money usually weighs down on the yellow metal. Still, most moves depend on how the US Dollar (USD) behaves as the asset is priced in dollars (XAU/USD). A strong Dollar tends to keep the price of Gold controlled, whereas a weaker Dollar is likely to push Gold prices up.

Author

Lallalit Srijandorn

Lallalit Srijandorn is a Parisian at heart. She has lived in France since 2019 and now becomes a digital entrepreneur based in Paris and Bangkok.

More from Lallalit Srijandorn
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD trims gains, returns to 1.1520

EUR/USD trims gains, returns to 1.1520

EUR/USD is giving back part of its earlier gains, easing toward the 1.1520 area on Thursday. Despite the pullback, the pair remains on a firm footing, supported by the softer US Dollar, even as recent hawkish remarks from Fed officials have offered the Greenback some relief.

GBP/USD slips back below 1.3100 on USD bounce

GBP/USD slips back below 1.3100 on USD bounce

GBP/USD now surrenders some of its earlier advance north of 1.3100 the figure, retesting the 1.3080 zone on the back of a bout of buying interest in the Greenback. In the meantime, Cable maintains its recovery as investors evaluate the BoE’s steady hand and the hawkish tilt at Governor Bailey’s speech.

Gold failure to retain $4,000 hints at a steeper decline

Gold failure to retain $4,000 hints at a steeper decline

Gold now loses some upside momentum and slips back below the key $4,000 mark per troy ounce on Thursday. Meanwhile, the precious metal’s rebound is getting a boost from a softer US Dollar and a generalised pullback in US Treasury yields.

BoE leaves rates on hold, but door is ajar for a December cut

BoE leaves rates on hold, but door is ajar for a December cut

As expected, the Bank of England kept rates unchanged at 4% but the vote was close, 5-4 in favour of unchanged with Alan Taylor, Swathi Dhingra, Alan Taylor and Dave Ramsden all voting to reduce by 0.25%

Week ahead – With the treats potentially over, is risk sentiment about to be tricked?

Week ahead – With the treats potentially over, is risk sentiment about to be tricked?

Risk appetite has not fully enjoyed the treats of a Fed rate cut, strong earnings and trade peace. Fedspeak, the US Supreme Court and US data could challenge the Dollar’s current strength. Aussie and Pound are on divergent paths as respective central banks meet next week.

Solana Price Forecast: SOL rebounds as retail demand resurfaces, ETFs hold steady

Solana Price Forecast: SOL rebounds as retail demand resurfaces, ETFs hold steady

Solana (SOL) trades above $160 at press time on Wednesday, holding steady after 4% rise on the previous day, underpinned by the broader market recovery. Corroborating with steady institutional demand, the retail demand is resurfacing, suggesting further gains for Solana. 

Best Brokers in 2025

Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers