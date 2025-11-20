TRENDING:
S&P Global PMI
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD edges higher above $4,100 ahead of delayed US September NFP report

  • Gold price drifts higher to near $4,110 in Thursday’s early Asian session. 
  • Traders brace for the US September NFP report, which was delayed by a 43-day government shutdown. 
  • Fed officials are divided about the path forward for interest rates. 
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD edges higher above $4,100 ahead of delayed US September NFP report
Lallalit SrijandornLallalit SrijandornFXStreet

Gold price (XAU/USD) attracts some buyers to around $4,110 during the early Asian session on Thursday. The precious metal gains momentum amid the cautious mood and uncertainty over the US economy. Traders will closely monitor the US September Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) later on Thursday. 

Heightened economic uncertainty, including a delay in key jobs reports due to a recent government shutdown, has complicated the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) assessment of the labor market. This, in turn, boosts the safe-haven asset like Gold. All eyes will be on the delayed September jobs report, which could provide insight into the health of the US labor market and offer more clues about the path of US interest rates. 

A weaker-than-expected report might increase the likelihood of a December rate cut and lift the yellow metal. Lower interest rates could reduce the opportunity cost of holding Gold, supporting the non-yielding precious metal.

On the other hand, waning expectations of a Federal Reserve (Fed) rate cut next month could exert some selling pressure on the non-yielding gold. The minutes from the Federal Open Market Committee’s (FOMC) October 28-29 meeting showed that Fed officials are divided and cautious about the path forward for interest rates

While the committee decided on a 25 basis point (bps) rate cut, it was a divided decision, with some members leaning against another reduction in the December meeting. Markets are now pricing in nearly a 30% chance of a Fed rate cut next month, down from around 60% odds last week, according to the CME FedWatch tool. 

Gold FAQs

Gold has played a key role in human’s history as it has been widely used as a store of value and medium of exchange. Currently, apart from its shine and usage for jewelry, the precious metal is widely seen as a safe-haven asset, meaning that it is considered a good investment during turbulent times. Gold is also widely seen as a hedge against inflation and against depreciating currencies as it doesn’t rely on any specific issuer or government.

Central banks are the biggest Gold holders. In their aim to support their currencies in turbulent times, central banks tend to diversify their reserves and buy Gold to improve the perceived strength of the economy and the currency. High Gold reserves can be a source of trust for a country’s solvency. Central banks added 1,136 tonnes of Gold worth around $70 billion to their reserves in 2022, according to data from the World Gold Council. This is the highest yearly purchase since records began. Central banks from emerging economies such as China, India and Turkey are quickly increasing their Gold reserves.

Gold has an inverse correlation with the US Dollar and US Treasuries, which are both major reserve and safe-haven assets. When the Dollar depreciates, Gold tends to rise, enabling investors and central banks to diversify their assets in turbulent times. Gold is also inversely correlated with risk assets. A rally in the stock market tends to weaken Gold price, while sell-offs in riskier markets tend to favor the precious metal.

The price can move due to a wide range of factors. Geopolitical instability or fears of a deep recession can quickly make Gold price escalate due to its safe-haven status. As a yield-less asset, Gold tends to rise with lower interest rates, while higher cost of money usually weighs down on the yellow metal. Still, most moves depend on how the US Dollar (USD) behaves as the asset is priced in dollars (XAU/USD). A strong Dollar tends to keep the price of Gold controlled, whereas a weaker Dollar is likely to push Gold prices up.

Author

Lallalit Srijandorn

Lallalit Srijandorn is a Parisian at heart. She has lived in France since 2019 and now becomes a digital entrepreneur based in Paris and Bangkok.

More from Lallalit Srijandorn
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD stays below 1.1550 after German and Eurozone PMIs

EUR/USD stays below 1.1550 after German and Eurozone PMIs

EUR/USD trades in a tight channel below 1.1550 in Friday's European session, following a flattish Thursday. The mixed PMI readings from Germany and the Eurozone limit the Euro's upside as investors await November PMI data for the US.

GBP/USD remains below 1.3100 as markets await US PMI reports

GBP/USD remains below 1.3100 as markets await US PMI reports

GBP/USD struggles to gather recovery momentum and trades below 1.3100 in the European session on Friday. Disappointing Retail Sales and mixed PMI figures from the UK make it difficult for the pair to gain traction. November PMI reports from the US will grab investors' attention ahead of the weekend.

Gold weakens further below $4,050 amid tempered Fed rate cut prospects

Gold weakens further below $4,050 amid tempered Fed rate cut prospects

Gold extends its steady intraday descent heading into the European session on Friday and hits a fresh daily trough, around the $4,030-$4,029 region in the last hour. Traders further scaled back their expectations for another interest rate cut by the US Federal Reserve in December following the delayed release of the September US Nonfarm Payrolls report on Thursday. 

US S&P Global PMI expected to show healthy business activity in November

US S&P Global PMI expected to show healthy business activity in November

S&P Global will release on Friday the November flash Purchasing Managers' Indices for most major economies, including the United States. These surveys of top private sector executives provide an early indication of the business sector’s economic health. Market participants anticipate that the Global Services PMI will print at 54.8, matching the October reading.

The tape jammed: Nvidia’s reversal exposed the fragile core

The tape jammed: Nvidia’s reversal exposed the fragile core

Nvidia’s monstrous print was supposed to be the stabilizing pole that carried markets cleanly toward year-end. Instead, it became the moment everyone realized just how far off the ground they really were amid capex saturation, supply digestion, and balance-sheet strain, precisely what you should be looking at when spending runs ahead of monetization.

Top Crypto Losers: Starknet, Telcoin and MYX Finance extend losses as Bitcoin dips below $86,000

Top Crypto Losers: Starknet, Telcoin and MYX Finance extend losses as Bitcoin dips below $86,000

Starknet (STRK), Telcoin (TEL) and MYX Finance (MYX) continued to face selling pressure on Friday as Bitcoin slipped below $86,000, dragging smaller cryptocurrencies down. According to the CoinGecko data, STRK, TEL, and MYX have corrected by more than 18% over the last 24 hours.

Best Brokers in 2025

Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers