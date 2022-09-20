- Gold comes under renewed selling pressure on Tuesday amid resurgent USD demand.
- Aggressive Fed rate hike bets lift the US bond yields and continue to underpin the buck.
- The risk-off impulse fails to lend support to the XAU/USD ahead of the FOMC meeting.
Gold meets with a fresh supply on Tuesday and extends its steady intraday descent through the early North American session. The XAU/USD is currently placed around the $1,660 level, down nearly 0.90% for the day, and remains well within the striking distance of its lowest level since April 2020 touched on Friday.
The US dollar catches aggressive bids and makes a solid comeback from a one-week low, which, in turn, is seen as a key factor exerting downward pressure on the dollar-denominated commodity. The Federal Reserve is widely expected to deliver a third successive super-sized 75 bps rate hike at the end of a two-day policy meeting on Wednesday. The markets have also been pricing in a smaller chance of a full 100 bps rate increase, which remains supportive of elevated US Treasury bond yields and continues to act as a tailwind for the buck.
In fact, the yield on the rate-sensitive two-year US government bond stands tall near its highest level since November 2007. Adding to this, the benchmark 10-year Treasury note reaches a level not seen since April 2011, which is seen as another factor that contributes to driving flows away from the non-yielding yellow metal. The intraday downfall seems rather unaffected by the risk-off impulse, which tends to offer some support to the safe-haven gold. This, in turn, suggests that the path of least resistance for the XAU/USD is to the downside.
Apart from the highly-anticipated FOMC decision, the focus will be on the updated economic projections, the so-called dot plot and Fed Chair Jerome Powell's comments at the post-meeting press conference. Investors will look for clues about the future rate hike path, which will influence the near-term USD price dynamics and help determine the next leg of a directional move for gold. Nevertheless, the fundamental backdrop still seems tilted in favour of bearish traders and any attempted recovery move might still be seen as a selling opportunity.
Technical levels to watch
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1662.43
|Today Daily Change
|-13.45
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.80
|Today daily open
|1675.88
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1713.76
|Daily SMA50
|1736.09
|Daily SMA100
|1783.63
|Daily SMA200
|1830.79
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1680.02
|Previous Daily Low
|1659.71
|Previous Weekly High
|1735.17
|Previous Weekly Low
|1654.17
|Previous Monthly High
|1807.93
|Previous Monthly Low
|1709.68
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1672.26
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1667.47
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1663.72
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1651.56
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1643.41
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1684.03
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1692.18
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1704.34
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD trades deep in red below parity amid risk aversion
EUR/USD turned south and slumped below parity during the American trading hours on Tuesday. The risk-averse market environment helps the safe haven dollar continue to outperform its rivals as investors remain cautious ahead of key central bank meetings.
GBP/USD retreats below 1.1400 on broad dollar strength
GBP/USD came under renewed bearish pressure and dropped below 1.1400 in the second half of the day on Tuesday amid renewed dollar strength. The souring market mood seems to be providing a boost to the greenback with the DXY clinging to strong daily gains above 110.00
Gold extends slide toward $1,660 as US yields push higher
Gold failed to stage a convincing recovery and dropped below $1,670 in the early American session. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is up more than 2% on the day near 3.6%, weighing heavily on XAU/USD.
Shiba Inu price knows it is time to say its goodbyes to $0.00001
Shiba Inu (SHIB) price has briefly been flirting with the possible start of a bull run, but with bulls dropping the ball due to dollar strength in September, has instead suffered a back-to-school moment.
Rumble (RUM) stock sells off day after 40% explosion
Conservative social media site Rumble (RUM) spiked an unexpected 39.6% on Monday upon completing its merger with CF Acquisition Corporation VI, a special purpose acquisition company or SPAC.