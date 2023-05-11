Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD dips on inflation cooling, Initial Jobless Claims surge

- Gold prices drop amid slowed inflation and increased unemployment claims.
- US economic data to impact Federal Reserve’s June decisions.
- US debt ceiling concerns loom; potential government default possible said the US Treasury Secretary Yellen.
Gold price struggles to crack resistance around $2040, slumps after a round of US economic data showed that inflation in the United States (US) is somewhat decelerating while the labor market cools down, as unemployment claims exceeded estimates. That said, data proved to be US Dollar (USD) positive, as shown by the Gold price, printing back-to-back days of losses. The XAU/USD is trading at $2020.15, down 0.47%.
US economic data bolsters US Dollar, and sends Gold on a downswing amidst decelerating inflation, as the labor market eases
The economy in the US is deteriorating further amidst the ongoing tightening cycle by the US Federal Reserve (Fed). The US Department of Labor was busy during the day, revealing crucial data that could share clues regarding the Fed’s decision for the upcoming meeting in June. The so-called wholesale prices of the Producer Price Index (PPI), rose 2.3% YoYm below estimates of 2.4%, while the core PPI, which excludes volatile items, remained higher than the headline numbers. Figures came at 3.2% below the 3.3% foreseen by analysts.
In another data, the same US government agency reported that Initial Jobless Claims rose above estimates of 245K and reached 264K in the week ending on May 6. Continuing claims, which exclude people who had received benefits for a week or more, jumped to 1.813M, below the estimates of 1..820M.
After the data release, the XAU/USD fell from around $2040 to its daily low of $2010.80. However, buyers lifted Gold spot prices toward the current price level.
Given that the data favors Federal Reserve’s doves, the Minnesota Fed President Neil Kashkari, balanced the scale, saying that inflation is coming down. Still, it remains persistent, adding, “We will have to keep at it for an extended period,” emphasizing that he’s leaning on the hawkish spectrum.
Aside from this, the US debt ceiling narrative continues to drive market sentiment amongst investors, with US equities trading mixed. US President Joe Biden is meeting with US congress leaders on Friday after little to no progress was made on May 9. The US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said she’s doubtful the Biden administration could avoid a government default without US Congress agreeing on a plan.
Upcoming events
The US economic agenda will feature the US Trade of Balance, the University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment poll, and further Fed speaking.
XAU/USD Price Forecast: Technical outlook
Gold price remains above an upslope support trendline, unable to crack it, and supported by the 20-day EMA at $2009.87. For XAU/USD to resume its uptrend, buyers must reclaim the 2040 area, which could pave the way to test the weekly high of 2048.15. On the other hand, the XAU/USD would continue to trend lower, and it might test the $2000 barrier in the short term.
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|2016.65
|Today Daily Change
|-13.33
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.66
|Today daily open
|2029.98
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|2008.57
|Daily SMA50
|1965.38
|Daily SMA100
|1915.76
|Daily SMA200
|1818.6
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|2048.27
|Previous Daily Low
|2021.59
|Previous Weekly High
|2079.76
|Previous Weekly Low
|1977.12
|Previous Monthly High
|2048.75
|Previous Monthly Low
|1949.83
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|2031.78
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|2038.08
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|2018.29
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|2006.6
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1991.61
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|2044.97
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|2059.96
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|2071.65
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
