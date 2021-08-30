Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD corrects further from three-week highs, hit daily lows under $1810

NEWS | | By Matías Salord
  • Gold retreats to $1810 from three-week highs.
  • DXY back into negative territory, US yields modestly lower.

Gold prices pulled back further during the American session even as the DXY dropped back into negative territory. The ounce fell to $1809.90 hitting fresh daily low. It is hovering around $1810, down almost $10 for the day.

Also silver is down on Monday, on a quiet session for financial markets. The decline in US yields is not helping gold so far; not even risk appetite. The US 10-year yield fell to 1.28%, a five-day low. The Dow Jones is back to green, up 0.11% while the Nasdaq climbs 0.85%.

On Friday, gold soared after Powell’s comments. The rally continued during Monday’s Asian session when XAU/USD peaked at $1823 before turning to the downside. The negative tone dominates for the session. A recovery back above $1815 could strengthen the metal. The next key level on the upside is seen around July and August highs around $1835.

On a wider perspective, gold still offers some bullish signs but is losing momentum.  If the slide continues, the next support might be seen at $1806 and then comes $1795. The key support below is $1780.

Technical levels

XAU/USD

Overview
Today last price 1811.69
Today Daily Change -5.39
Today Daily Change % -0.30
Today daily open 1817.08
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1783.94
Daily SMA50 1792.33
Daily SMA100 1811.68
Daily SMA200 1810.18
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1819.22
Previous Daily Low 1784.65
Previous Weekly High 1819.22
Previous Weekly Low 1776.56
Previous Monthly High 1834.17
Previous Monthly Low 1765.74
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1806.01
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1797.86
Daily Pivot Point S1 1794.75
Daily Pivot Point S2 1772.41
Daily Pivot Point S3 1760.18
Daily Pivot Point R1 1829.32
Daily Pivot Point R2 1841.55
Daily Pivot Point R3 1863.89

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Feed news

How do emotions affect trade?

Follow up our daily analysts' guidance emphasizing the emotional side of trading. Subscribe Today!    

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD struggles around 1.18 amid mixed mood

EUR/USD struggles around 1.18 amid mixed mood

EUR/USD is trading around 1.18, off the highs and despite an upbeat market mood. Stocks continue benefiting from Fed Chair Powell's dovish approach while the dollar stabilizes. US Pending Home Sales missed estimates by falling 1.8%.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD edges higher as investors shrug off UK concerns

GBP/USD edges higher as investors shrug off UK concerns

GBP/USD has recaptured the 1.3750 level, despite Brexit-related shortages and elevated UK covid cases. The US dollar is still on the back foot as the Fed is unlikely to withdraw stimulus soon.

GBP/USD News

XAU/USD has strong support, high target is $1,835

XAU/USD has strong support, high target is $1,835

Fresh fuel from the Federal Reserve has been making gold shine – the familiar story has repeated itself in recent days, allowing the precious metal to feel comfortable above $1,800. There might be more in store.

Gold News

Shiba Inu correction still not over, more pain yet to come for SHIB

Shiba Inu correction still not over, more pain yet to come for SHIB

Shiba Inu is awaiting a 7% drop after losing a quarter of its value from its swing high on August 17. The risk is skewed to the downside, as a prevailing chart pattern suggests that SHIB still has room to fall.

Read more

Jackson Hole fails to sink markets as record run continues

Jackson Hole fails to sink markets as record run continues

Stocks set for more records as Friday's summer Jackson Hole Central Bank address by Fed Chair Powell gave markets just the tonic they needed. Bit of a tongue twister there to start us off just to check you are all awake!

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures