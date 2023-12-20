Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD consolidates its gains near $2,040, PBoC rate decision eyed

By Lallalit Srijandorn
  • Gold price hovers around $2,040 amid the USD softness, lower US yields.
  • Fed’s Goolsbee said the central bank is not precommitting to cutting interest rates soon.
  • IMF revised upward China's growth forecast to 5.4% this year.
  • Traders will monitor the PBoC rate decision, US Existing Home Sales on Wednesday.

Gold price (XAU/USD) consolidates its gains around $2,040 during the early Asian trading hours on Wednesday. The yellow metal remains capped below the $2,050 barrier. However, the weaker US Dollar (USD) and lower US Treasury bond yields might lift the gold price ahead of the holiday.

The Federal Reserve (Fed) Bank of Chicago President Austan Goolsbee said on Monday that the central bank is not precommitting to cutting interest rates soon, and the increase in market expectations that it would do so is inconsistent with how the Fed functions. Last week, New York Fed President John Williams stated that they aren’t really talking about rate cuts right now.

The US Census Bureau revealed on Tuesday that Building Permits declined to 1.46M from 1.498M, below the market consensus of 1.47M. Housing Starts for November rose to 1.56M from 1.359M, better than the market expectation of 1.36M. The upbeat November’s Housing Starts reflects strong buyer demand amid the falling mortgage rates.

China's economy is expected to see more favorable conditions and more opportunities than challenges in 2024 and macroeconomic policies will continue to bolster economic recovery. Additionally, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) revised upward its growth forecast for China to 5.4% this year, citing a strong recovery following the COVID-19 pandemic. It’s worth noting that the positive development surrounding China’s economy might lift the yellow metal as China is the world's largest gold consumer.

Furthermore, the People's Bank of China (PBoC) is widely expected to leave lending benchmark rates unchanged at a monthly fixing on Wednesday, according to a Reuters survey.

Gold traders will monitor the PBoC rate decision ahead of the US Existing Home Sales on Wednesday. Later this week, the US Gross Domestic Product Annualized for the third quarter (Q3) and the Core Personal Consumption Expenditures Price Index (PCE) will be released on Thursday and Friday, respectively. Traders will take cues from these events and find trading opportunities around the gold price.

 

XAU/USD

Overview
Today last price 2040.98
Today Daily Change 0.66
Today Daily Change % 0.03
Today daily open 2040.32
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 2020.12
Daily SMA50 1985.55
Daily SMA100 1944.82
Daily SMA200 1956.61
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 2047.01
Previous Daily Low 2021.78
Previous Weekly High 2047.93
Previous Weekly Low 1973.13
Previous Monthly High 2052.03
Previous Monthly Low 1931.67
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 2037.37
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 2031.42
Daily Pivot Point S1 2025.73
Daily Pivot Point S2 2011.14
Daily Pivot Point S3 2000.5
Daily Pivot Point R1 2050.96
Daily Pivot Point R2 2061.6
Daily Pivot Point R3 2076.19

 

 

