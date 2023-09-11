Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD closes Monday above $1,920

- XAU/USD secured daily gains on Monday and closed above $1,920.
- The daily chart flashes mixed signals with no clear short-term dominance.
- As long as the price remains above $1,920, the outlook will be bright.
The Gold Spot price closed at $1,922 in Monday's session, tallying a 0.18% daily increase. Thanks to the weaker US Dollar, precious metals were allowed to gain some traction, but the US Treasury yields, which remain high, halted all attempts to make a significant upward movement.
On the technical front, the daily chart indicates neutral but with a slight bullish bias in favour of Gold buyers. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) displays an ascending slope in the bearish territory, hinting at a potential trend reversal of the recent bearish movements. At the same time, the Moving Average Convergence (MACD) prints lower green bars, which signifies that despite bulls gaining some ground, their momentum is relatively weak. In addition, on the bright side, the pair is holding above the 20- and 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) convergence at the $1,915-1,920 and as long as the buyers keep this level, the downside will be limited. However, the bulls still have more work to do and must target the 100-day SMA at $1,950 to gather momentum and continue breaking resistances. Above the 100-day average, the following targets are $1,970 and $1,990.
XAU/USD Daily chart
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1922.42
|Today Daily Change
|3.46
|Today Daily Change %
|0.18
|Today daily open
|1918.96
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1915.98
|Daily SMA50
|1932.21
|Daily SMA100
|1950.65
|Daily SMA200
|1918.88
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1929.75
|Previous Daily Low
|1917.41
|Previous Weekly High
|1946.35
|Previous Weekly Low
|1915.33
|Previous Monthly High
|1966.08
|Previous Monthly Low
|1884.85
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1922.12
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1925.04
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1914.33
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1909.7
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1901.99
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1926.67
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1934.38
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1939.01
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
