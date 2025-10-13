TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
|

Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD climbs to fresh record high above $4,100 on US-China trade war fears

  • Gold price surges to around $4,130 in Tuesday’s early Asian session.
  • Renewed US-China trade tensions and Fed rate cut expectations boost the Gold price.  
  • Fed’s Powell speech will be closely watched later on Tuesday. 
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD climbs to fresh record high above $4,100 on US-China trade war fears
Lallalit SrijandornLallalit SrijandornFXStreet

Gold price (XAU/USD) jumps to a fresh record high near $4,130 during the early Asian session on Tuesday. The precious metal extends the rally as renewed US-China trade tensions send investors flocking to safe-haven assets. The Federal Reserve’s (Fed) Chair Jerome Powell is scheduled to speak later on Tuesday.

Escalating trade tensions between the US and China reignited fears of a trade war between the world’s two largest economies, boosting safe-haven assets like the Gold price. US President Donald Trump announced on Friday that he will impose new trade measures against Beijing, including 100% tariffs on all Chinese goods and export controls on critical US-developed software, due to take effect by 1 November. 

Nonetheless, Trump adopted a less strident stance on Sunday, saying that everything would be "fine" and that the US was not looking to "hurt" China.

Expectations mounted for further interest rate cuts by the US Fed, which contributes to Gold’s upside. Markets are currently pricing in an almost certain 25 basis points (bps) rate cut at the Fed’s October meeting, with another reduction expected in December, according to the CME FedWatch tool. Lower interest rates could reduce the opportunity cost of holding Gold, supporting the non-yielding precious metal. 

Further consolidation or correction cannot be ruled out in the near term, as the yellow metal has climbed over 56% year-to-date so far this year. “Given the carousel of drivers, and how short-lived dips have been, this rally has legs in our view, but a near-term correction would be healthier for a longer-term uptrend,” said Suki Cooper, global head, commodities research at Standard Chartered Bank.

Gold FAQs

Gold has played a key role in human’s history as it has been widely used as a store of value and medium of exchange. Currently, apart from its shine and usage for jewelry, the precious metal is widely seen as a safe-haven asset, meaning that it is considered a good investment during turbulent times. Gold is also widely seen as a hedge against inflation and against depreciating currencies as it doesn’t rely on any specific issuer or government.

Central banks are the biggest Gold holders. In their aim to support their currencies in turbulent times, central banks tend to diversify their reserves and buy Gold to improve the perceived strength of the economy and the currency. High Gold reserves can be a source of trust for a country’s solvency. Central banks added 1,136 tonnes of Gold worth around $70 billion to their reserves in 2022, according to data from the World Gold Council. This is the highest yearly purchase since records began. Central banks from emerging economies such as China, India and Turkey are quickly increasing their Gold reserves.

Gold has an inverse correlation with the US Dollar and US Treasuries, which are both major reserve and safe-haven assets. When the Dollar depreciates, Gold tends to rise, enabling investors and central banks to diversify their assets in turbulent times. Gold is also inversely correlated with risk assets. A rally in the stock market tends to weaken Gold price, while sell-offs in riskier markets tend to favor the precious metal.

The price can move due to a wide range of factors. Geopolitical instability or fears of a deep recession can quickly make Gold price escalate due to its safe-haven status. As a yield-less asset, Gold tends to rise with lower interest rates, while higher cost of money usually weighs down on the yellow metal. Still, most moves depend on how the US Dollar (USD) behaves as the asset is priced in dollars (XAU/USD). A strong Dollar tends to keep the price of Gold controlled, whereas a weaker Dollar is likely to push Gold prices up.

Author

Lallalit Srijandorn

Lallalit Srijandorn is a Parisian at heart. She has lived in France since 2019 and now becomes a digital entrepreneur based in Paris and Bangkok.

More from Lallalit Srijandorn
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD extends slide toward 1.1550 on broad USD strength

EUR/USD extends slide toward 1.1550 on broad USD strength

EUR/USD stays under bearish pressure in the second half of the day and trades deep in the red near 1.1550. Market fears over a re-escalation of the US-China trade conflict following US President Trump's announcement of 100% tariffs on China ease on Monday, allowing the US Dollar to gather strength and causing the pair to push lower.

GBP/USD slips as Dollar rebounds, ahead of UK data and Fed speeches

GBP/USD slips as Dollar rebounds, ahead of UK data and Fed speeches

The GBP/USD ended Monday’s session with loses of 0.13% as the Greenback staged a recovery, after US President Donald Trump tempered its rhetoric on China, over the weekend. At the time of writing, the pair trades at 1.3333 as the Tuesday’s Asian session begins.

Gold buying remains unabated; fresh all-time peak and counting

Gold buying remains unabated; fresh all-time peak and counting

Gold extends its record-setting run through the Asian session on Tuesday and seems poised to prolong its appreciating move amid a supportive fundamental backdrop. Concerns about a prolonged US government shutdown, fresh US-China trade tensions, and geopolitical uncertainties continue to drive safe-haven flows towards the bullion. 

Dogecoin recovers as House of Doge targets public listing via Brag House merger

Dogecoin recovers as House of Doge targets public listing via Brag House merger

After the crypto market flash crash on Friday, DOGE found support at $0.180 before staging a recovery above the $0.210 level, which is strengthened by the 200-day Simple Moving Average. A firm reclaim of $0.210 could see the top memecoin tackle the descending trendline resistance extending from September 13. 

Bank earnings to fill US economic data vacuum

Bank earnings to fill US economic data vacuum

As expected, stock markets in the US rallied on Monday, reversing some of the losses from Friday’s sell off as trade tensions between the US and China eased. This has helped financial markets return to ‘normal’ at the start of a new week.

Pi Network Price Forecast: Recovery at risk as core team wallets shift 100 million PI tokens

Pi Network Price Forecast: Recovery at risk as core team wallets shift 100 million PI tokens

Pi Network bounces off a psychological level for its third consecutive day of recovery. Outflows from the Pi Network Foundation wallet and Liquidity reserve risk additional supply pressure. 

Best Brokers in 2025

Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers