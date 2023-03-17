Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD climbs back closer to six-week high amid banking crisis fears

- Gold price catches fresh bids on Friday and steadily climbs back closer to a multi-week top.
- Concerns about a full-blown global banking crisis seem to benefit the safe-haven commodity.
- Bets for a less aggressive Federal Reserve, a weaker US Dollar also lend support to the metal.
Gold price regains some positive traction following the previous day's good two-way price moves and maintains its bid tone through the early European session on Friday. The XAU/USD is currently placed just above the $1,930 level, up over 0.60% for the day, and remains well within the striking distance of a six-week high touched on Monday.
Banking crisis woes continue to benefit Gold price
Despite multi-billion-dollar lifelines for troubled banks in the United States (US) and European, concerns about widespread contagion continue to drive some haven flows and benefit Gold price. It is worth mentioning that large US banks came to the rescue of troubled First Republic Bank and injected $30 billion into the California, San Francisco-based lender on Thursday. This followed Credit Suisse's announcement that it will exercise an option to borrow up to $54 billion from the Swiss National Bank (SNB) to shore up liquidity. The developments, however, fail to boost investors' confidence or ease fears of a full-blown global banking crisis, which is evident from the prevalent cautious market mood.
Bets for less hawkish Federal Reserve, weaker US Dollar also lend support
Furthermore, last week's collapse of two mid-size US banks - Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank - forced traders to scale back expectations of more aggressive interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve (Fed). In fact, the markets are now pricing in a nearly 90% chance of a smaller 25 bps lift-off at the upcoming Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting on March 21-22. This, in turn, leads to a modest downtick in the US Treasury bond yields and lends additional support to the non-yielding Gold price. Meanwhile, expectations for a less hawkish Fed prompt fresh selling around the US Dollar, which turns out to be another factor acting as a tailwind for the US Dollar-denominated commodity.
Gold price is poised for the biggest weekly gains since mid-November
The aforementioned supportive fundamental backdrop suggests that the path of least resistance for Gold price is to the upside. Nevertheless, the XAU/USD remains on track to register its biggest weekly gain since mid-November and seems poised to prolong the recent appreciating move witnessed over the past two weeks or so. Market participants now look to the release of the Michigan US Consumer Sentiment Index for some impetus later during the early North American session on Friday. The focus, however, will remain on the two-day FOMC meeting, starting next Tuesday.
Gold price technical outlook
From a technical perspective, any subsequent move beyond the $1,937-$1,938 region, or the weekly swing high, is likely to confront some resistance near the multi-month top, around the $1,959-$1,960 area touched in February. Some follow-through buying will be seen as a fresh trigger for bullish traders and allow Gold price to aim towards reclaiming the $2,000 psychological mark.
On the flip side, immediate support is pegged near the $1,920-$1,918 horizontal zone, ahead of the overnight swing low, around the $1,908-$1,907 region. This is followed by the $1,900 round figure, which if broken might prompt some technical selling and drag the XAU/USD to the $1,886-$1,885 area en route to the $1,872-$1,871 support, or the weekly low set on Monday.
Key levels to watch
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1932.44
|Today Daily Change
|12.93
|Today Daily Change %
|0.67
|Today daily open
|1919.51
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1849.04
|Daily SMA50
|1877.18
|Daily SMA100
|1820.71
|Daily SMA200
|1776.37
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1933.51
|Previous Daily Low
|1907.56
|Previous Weekly High
|1870.09
|Previous Weekly Low
|1809.46
|Previous Monthly High
|1959.8
|Previous Monthly Low
|1804.76
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1923.6
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1917.47
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1906.88
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1894.24
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1880.93
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1932.83
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1946.14
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1958.78
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD advances to 1.0650 as risk flows down the US Dollar
EUR/USD has extended its recovery toward 1.0650, as the US Dollar Index is losing further steam on Friday. Dovish Fed expectations and US First Republic Bank's relief plan revive risk appetite and weigh on the safe-haven US Dollar. Eurozone/ US data next on tap.
GBP/USD clings to gains near 1.2150 ahead of US data
GBP/USD clings to mild gains around 1.2150 heading into the European morning. The Cable pair remains firmer for the second consecutive day amid the notable US Dollar weakness, as risk sentiment improves on ebbing global banking sector fears. US data awaited.
Gold more gains in the offing following a firm break above $1,919
The XAU/USD is currently placed just above the $1,930 level. Gold price regains some positive traction following the previous day's good two-way price moves and maintains its bid tone through the early European session on Friday.
Here is why AXS price is looking at a 15% climb to $9.40
Axie Infinity price is trading with a bullish bias on the lower timeframe, moving upwards along a bullish trendline. The gaming token followed the precedent set by the broader market, with Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) taking the lead.
ECB sticks to inflation fight, hints that Fed could do the same
The ECB decision was important as it offered a first indication of what the banking stress meant for the monetary policy. And it did not mean much – a relaxing news for markets.