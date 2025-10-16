TRENDING:
Australian Unemployment
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
|

Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD climbs above $4,200 on rate cut hopes, safe-haven flows

  • Gold price extends its upside near $4,210 in Thursday’s early Asian session.
  • Market continues to monitor the US-China trade tensions. 
  • Expectations that the Fed will deliver another interest rate cut this month lift the Gold price. 
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD climbs above $4,200 on rate cut hopes, safe-haven flows
Lallalit SrijandornLallalit SrijandornFXStreet

Gold price (XAU/USD) attracts some buyers to around $4,210 during the early Asian session on Thursday. The precious metal rises to near a fresh all-time high as US rate cut expectations and trade tensions continue to boost demand for the safe-haven assets. Traders will take more cues from the Fedspeak later on Thursday. Federal Reserve (Fed) policymakers Michael Barr, Stephen Miran, Christopher Waller, and Michelle Bowman are set to speak. 

Fed’s Powell said on Tuesday that a sharp slowdown in hiring poses a growing risk to the US economy, suggesting that the US central bank will likely cut its key interest rate twice more this year.  The prospect of a Fed rate cut could provide some support to the yellow metal.  Lower interest rates could reduce the opportunity cost of holding Gold, supporting the non-yielding precious metal. 

Markets are currently priced for a 25 basis points (bps) rate cut at the October Fed meeting and another at the following meeting in December, followed by three more reductions next year, according to LSEG data.

Rising trade tensions between the US and China might contribute to Gold’s upside. Both countries will impose additional port fees on ships carrying cargo between them. This measure will likely raise trading costs and disrupt freight flows. The US is scheduled to start collecting fees on October 14.

“With US-China trade tensions being reignited in the last few days, investors have even more reason to hedge their long equity bets by diversifying into gold,” Fawad Razaqzada, an analyst at City Index and FOREX.com, told Reuters.

Traders brace for the Fedspeak later on Thursday for some hints about the US interest rate path. Any surprise hawkish remarks from Fed officials could lift the US Dollar (USD) and undermine the USD-denominated commodity price in the near term. 

Gold FAQs

Gold has played a key role in human’s history as it has been widely used as a store of value and medium of exchange. Currently, apart from its shine and usage for jewelry, the precious metal is widely seen as a safe-haven asset, meaning that it is considered a good investment during turbulent times. Gold is also widely seen as a hedge against inflation and against depreciating currencies as it doesn’t rely on any specific issuer or government.

Central banks are the biggest Gold holders. In their aim to support their currencies in turbulent times, central banks tend to diversify their reserves and buy Gold to improve the perceived strength of the economy and the currency. High Gold reserves can be a source of trust for a country’s solvency. Central banks added 1,136 tonnes of Gold worth around $70 billion to their reserves in 2022, according to data from the World Gold Council. This is the highest yearly purchase since records began. Central banks from emerging economies such as China, India and Turkey are quickly increasing their Gold reserves.

Gold has an inverse correlation with the US Dollar and US Treasuries, which are both major reserve and safe-haven assets. When the Dollar depreciates, Gold tends to rise, enabling investors and central banks to diversify their assets in turbulent times. Gold is also inversely correlated with risk assets. A rally in the stock market tends to weaken Gold price, while sell-offs in riskier markets tend to favor the precious metal.

The price can move due to a wide range of factors. Geopolitical instability or fears of a deep recession can quickly make Gold price escalate due to its safe-haven status. As a yield-less asset, Gold tends to rise with lower interest rates, while higher cost of money usually weighs down on the yellow metal. Still, most moves depend on how the US Dollar (USD) behaves as the asset is priced in dollars (XAU/USD). A strong Dollar tends to keep the price of Gold controlled, whereas a weaker Dollar is likely to push Gold prices up.

Author

Lallalit Srijandorn

Lallalit Srijandorn is a Parisian at heart. She has lived in France since 2019 and now becomes a digital entrepreneur based in Paris and Bangkok.

More from Lallalit Srijandorn
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD now retargets 1.1780

EUR/USD now retargets 1.1780

EUR/USD picks up extra pace and manages to maintain the trade above the 1.1600 hurdle as the NA session draws to a close on Wednesday. The extra losses in the Greenback favours the recovery in the single currency at the time when investors keep assessing the US shutdown, Fed rate cut prospects and trade tensions.

GBP/USD shrugs off bearish momentum, recovers 1.3400 region

GBP/USD shrugs off bearish momentum, recovers 1.3400 region

GBP/USD found room on the high side on Wednesday, clawing its way back to the 1.3400 handle after a near-term dip into the low end that saw Cable briefly battle the 200-day Exponential Moving Average near 1.3290. 

Gold climbs above $4,200 on rate cut hopes, safe-haven flows

Gold climbs above $4,200 on rate cut hopes, safe-haven flows

Gold price attracts some buyers to around $4,210 during the early Asian session on Thursday. The precious metal rises to near a fresh all-time high as US rate cut expectations and trade tensions continue to boost demand for the safe-haven assets. 

Bitcoin's historic leverage flush could set the tone for structural recovery

Bitcoin's historic leverage flush could set the tone for structural recovery

Bitcoin trades around $110,500 on Wednesday, down 2%, amid insights that recent record liquidations signal a market reset without affecting fundamentals. Hence, paving the way for a potential structural recovery ahead.

Australia unemployment rate likely to inch up in September amid signs of cooling labor market

Australia unemployment rate likely to inch up in September amid signs of cooling labor market

Australia is set to publish the September monthly employment report at 0:30 GMT, with market participants anticipating another tepid outcome, which has become the norm over the last few months. The Australian Bureau of Statistics is expected to announce that the country added 17,000 new jobs in the month, while the Unemployment Rate is forecast at 4.3%.

Lido DAO Price Forecast: LDO rallies after Lido V3 testnet launch

Lido DAO Price Forecast: LDO rallies after Lido V3 testnet launch

Lido DAO steadies recovery, reclaiming support above $1.00 on Wednesday. Lido V3 final testnet goes live, aiming to upgrade Lido Core contracts on the main protocol.

Best Brokers in 2025

Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers