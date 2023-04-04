Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD bulls jump on US Dollar weakness, busting out of the coil

- Gold price busts out of the coil.
- Gold price bulls eye higher still but a pull back could be warranted.
Gold price climbed to the highest in more than a year on Tuesday, finally busting through and holding above the $2,000 mark as the US Dollar and bond yields fell. Yet more US data weighed on the greenback and consequently helped the yellow metal rally out of a coiled formation. At the time of writing, the Gold price is trading at $2,020 and is 1.8% higher.
US job openings in February fell to the lowest level in nearly two years and there was a continued decline in factory orders. Job openings, a measure of labor demand, decreased from 632,000 to 9.9 million on the last day of February, the lowest since May 2021, according to the monthly Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey, or JOLTS report. ´´he largest drop in openings was in professional and business services, followed by healthcare. Accommodation and food services, saw openings fall back to the middle of 2022 levels. Construction job openings picked up despite the sector’s interest rate sensitivity,´´ analysts at ANZ Bank said.
US factory orders declined for a second straight month, down 0.7% in February after falling 2.1% in January from the 1.7% jump in December. This data comes on the heels of the Institute for Supply Management (ISM) that yesterday reported that its Manufacturing PMI fell to 46.3 last month. This was the worst since May 2020, from 47.7 in February.
The data echoed, in part, last week’s PCE data, the Federal Reserve´s preferred inflation measure, which was mixed. However, while headline and core both came in a tick lower than expected, super core accelerated for a second straight month to 4.63% YoY which is the highest since October. ´´This is not the direction that the Fed desires and so we look for the hawkish tilt in Fed comments to continue,´´ analysts at Brown Brothers Harriman explained.
Meanwhile, the rate futures market priced in a roughly even chance of a 25 basis-point rate hike in May, with rest of the odds tilted towards a pause from the Fed. On Monday, the probability of a 25-bp hike was more than 65%. The money markets have also factored in Fed cuts by end-December. In late morning trading, the US Dollar index dropped to a two-month low of 101.45 DXY and was last down 0.39% at 101.64.
Gold technical analysis
As per the pre-market open weekly Gold price analysis, Gold, Chart of the Week: XAU/USD bulls remain in control, the Gold price indeed rallied:
Prior Gold price analysis
We had a bullish pennant on the daily and 4-hour charts:
Gold price updates
The Gold price bulls were back in the market after an anticipated drive from around the supporting area. The Gold price bulls needed to commit at this juncture to get and stay above $2,010.
Gold price update, live chart
The bullish pennant thesis played out as illustrated in the live chart above.
On the following daily chart, the price has rallied through resistance, and if there is not just a continuation right off the bat into $2,050s, then the Fibonacci scale comes into play. We have the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement aligned with the $2,000 area that could come back under pressure for a retest, if not lower, prior to the next bullish impulse and an eventual upside continuation:
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD consolidates around 1.0950, posts highest close in two months Premium
EUR/USD is hovering around 1.0950, with a solid upward momentum after posting the highest daily close since early February. The US Dollar remains under pressure after weaker-than-expected US data. The ADP and the Service PMI are due on Wednesday before Friday’s NFP.
GBP/USD hovering around 1.2500, at its highest since June
The Pound outperformed during the American session as GBP/USD jumped to the 1.2500 area. The pair posted the highest close since June 2022, and was able to remain above the important technical level of 1.2450/60.
Gold: XAU/USD on its way to challenge record highs Premium
Spot gold soared on Tuesday on the back of broad US Dollar weakness and approaches all-time highs in the $2,075 a troy ounce price zone.
Cardano price needs to breach this barrier to continue its uptrend
Cardano price was consolidating along an uptrend line until it met the 200-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA). This trend-following indicator has capped gains for ADA, causing the altcoin to move horizontally since the beginning of the month.
RBNZ Interest Rate Decision Preview: Hawkish guidance yet again? Premium
The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) stuck to its hawkish stance in the February meeting but Governor Adrian Orr did warn about potential recession risks. The inflation level, however, remains elevated, prompting the central bank to deliver another rate increase in March but at a slower pace.