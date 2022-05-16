- Gold is correcting firmly on Monday with a softer US dollar as investors take profits.
- The bulls are aiming for a 61.8% golden ratio that aligns with prior support near $1,832.
At $1,825, the gold price is 0.8% higher, climbing from a low of $1,786.78 and reaching a high of $1,826.40. The gold price has been recovering in the face of a softer US dollar after closing out a week that saw its biggest weekly drop in close to a year. Risk assets are desperately seeking some stabilisation after seven consecutive weeks of losses across global shares and exacerbating market concerns over the combination of a global economic slowdown, higher inflation and monetary tightening.
However, the greenback has been consolidating after its recent strength and trading in the dollar may be muted partly as investors move to the sidelines while waiting for key events such as the US Retail Sales and the Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell both scheduled for Tuesday. ''With the Fed telegraphing their every move, Fedspeak this week will be increasingly important, particularly as gold positioning is continuously squeezed with bearish sentiment building,'' analysts at TD Securities explained.
Meanwhile, defensive dollar positions have seen Speculators’ net long USD index positions edging up to the highest levels since mid-February. "Haven demand for USDs combined with expectations for progressive Fed rate hikes this year suggests the USD has the potential to remain well supported for some time," analysts at Rabobank argued. Recent data has all but endorsed the prospect of more aggressive tightening by the Fed, and this week's Retail Sales, Industrial Production and housing figures should b are anticipated to show that the US economy remains in a good place.
"We look for retail sales to advance firmly in April (1.5%), continuing with the monthly gains registered so far this year,'' analysts at TD Securities said. ''Spending was likely aided by a strong rebound in auto purchases and an increase in control group sales. We also look for a 1%+ MoM gain in the eating/drinking segment (i.e. bars & restaurants) as consumers continue to transition away from goods spending.''
With regards to gold, the analysts say precious metals sentiment becoming increasingly bearish. ''Even with recent liquidations accounted for, positioning analytics still argue for the potential of additional pain for gold bugs. While position sizing has reverted to more normal levels, the number of traders long the yellow metal remains elevated, while the breadth of traders short has just started to rise from near-record lows.''
''Importantly, CTA trend followers have also joined into the liquidation party, and with prices now below the bull-market-defining uptrend as we expected, a significant liquidation event may now be unfolding as these funds target a large net short position.''
Gold technical analysis
As per the pre-open analysis, Gold, Chart of the Week: Bulls are moving in, but weekly levels are eyed, the bulls have moved in but they are staying in control, exceeding piercing the first level of 4-hour resistance and taking on the next cohort of potential offers:
However, despite the move higher, the W-formation is a reversion pattern, so there could be a revisit to the neckline before a follow through to the upside for the sessions ahead if the support structure holds. In doing so, this will lead to a firm correction of the daily bearish impulse as follows:
The bulls are aiming for a 61.8% golden ratio that aligns with prior support near $1,832.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends slump sub-1.0500 as panic returns
EUR/USD has accelerated its decline after the US opening, as fears are back. Several US institutes, Wells Fargo and S&P among other, downwardly revised growth forecasts, but expect inflation to remain high. Wall Street resumed its slump, wit the three major indexes sinking in the red.
GBP/USD trading near daily lows at 1.2371
The GBP/USD pair is under selling pressure, approaching the daily low posted after the release of UK inflation figures. US Treasury yields are down, as demand for safe-haven bonds returned.
Gold steady around $1,820 as overheating inflation spurs fears
XAUUSD could retest the weekly high, but bears are in charge. Gold hovers around $1,820, little changed on a daily basis for a fourth consecutive day. Markets participants are rushing to safety, leaving the metal confined to a tight intraday range.
Why Ethereum price at $600 seems more plausible than $3,000
Ethereum price is in a tough spot despite the recent crash and indicates that a further downtrend is on the cards. The case for a bullish trend will only be revived after ETH produces a higher high from a macro perspective.
UPST ricochets 23.5% higher on management promises
Upstart Holdings (UPST) stock shot up 23.5% on Tuesday to $46.66 after Upstart's annual shareholder meeting affirmed shareholders' interests on two separate fronts.