Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD bulls are guarding a key daily support area

- Gold price is testing critical support near $1,980.
- The US Dollar is bouncing back and pressuring the yellow metal.
Gold price has fallen from a high of $2,015.07 to a low of $1,981.19 on the day amid the rebound in the US Dollar as the hawks move back in over the sentiment surrounding the Federal Reserve again.
Federal Reserve´s Governor Christopher Waller said that despite a year of aggressive rate increases, the Fed "hasn't made much progress" in returning inflation to their 2% target and argued that rates still need to go up. We also had consumer spending for the past quarter, and the April survey of business activity in New York state rising for the first time in five months, the US Dollar gained 0.6%. This is making greenback-bullion less attractive for overseas buyers, while benchmark Treasury yields climbed to a more than two-week high.
On Monday, President and CEO of the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond Thomas Barkin explained that he wants to see more evidence of inflation settling back to target. Barkin also said he feels reassured by what he is seeing in the banking sector. Meanwhile, Fed funds futures are showing that the expectations that the Fed will start cutting rates later this year have been pushed back to November from September, with a smaller cut now expected also.
Gold positioning analysis
´´While the gold price previously held the most competitive risk-return characteristics on our screen, we now see elevated risks of a tactical retreat.,´´ analysts at TD Securities explained. ´´After all,´´ they say, ´´the substantial inflows tied to notable CTA long acquisitions and discretionary short covering are now grinding to a halt. CTA positioning has nearly effectively reached 'max long', and our estimates of discretionary flows still suggest that this cohort has yet to buy into the rally, suggesting that one of the main engines of the recent rally is now sputtering.´´
The analysts went on to talk of China´s holdings and developments there:
´´Evidence of notable accumulation of gold in Shanghai is reassuring for the bulls, but Shanghai positioning is now nearing local highs. That leaves physical markets in control once more, where lackluster demand in India and only modest improvements in wholesale demand in China suggest the risk of a tactical retreat in precious metals continues to grow. Still, CTA outflows are only expected below the $1960/oz range, suggesting that a catalyst may be required before more substantial outflows ensue.´´
Gold technical analysis
Gold price is back into the barroom brawl and the bulls are defending the key support area near $1,980.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD steady around 0.6200 ahead of RBA minutes Premium
AUD/USD rebounded modestly during Monday’s American session to the 0.6700 area, avoiding a daily close below the 20-day Simple Moving Average. A stronger US Dollar keeps the risks tilted to the downside. The RBA will release the minutes of its latest meeting.
EUR/USD sees more downside to near 1.0900 as ECB to slow down policy-tightening pace
EUR/USD is expected to witness more downside to near 1.0900 as the Fed to remain hawkish in May. Eurozone is prone to a credit crunch after the collapse of several US regional banks and takeover of Credit Suisse. The ECB is highly expected to raise rates by 25bps in its May policy meeting.
Gold: XAU/USD´s corrective decline could extend to $1,940 Premium
Gold trades with a sour tone on Monday, with XAU/USD hovering around $1,990 a troy ounce after falling to $1,981.16 at the beginning of the American session.
Bitcoin price pulling back after a 50% rally means this for the crypto market
Bitcoin has gained significantly throughout the last couple of weeks, but by the looks of it, the green candle streak might be coming to an end. On-chain data highlights that while on the surface, signs of potential selling are becoming evident when delved deeper.
S&P 500 Forecast: Earnings to steal focus this week with Tesla, Netflix, Bank of America on lock
The S&P 500 will follow up last week's snoozefest with a real banger of a week. The first flood of companies report their first quarter earnings this week, and nearly every session will hinge on the bottom line figures coming in.