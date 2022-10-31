- Gold bears are out in force at the start of the week as the US dollar continues its reign.
- The anticipation of a hawkish Fed is building again following conflicting WSJ reports.
Gold has continued to slide, backing up from prospects of a bullish breakout as per the technical below. At the time of writing, XAU/USD is down 0.5% and has dropped from a high of $1645.74 to a low of $1,633.49 so far on the day. The yellow metal is heading for its longest streak of monthly losses on record with investors now in anticipation of continued rate hikes from central banks that will cause a strong US dollar and elevated US bond yields.
Looking to positioning data for the greenback, speculators’ net long USD index positions edged lower for a second week but remained essentially consolidative. The debate over whether the Fed is approaching a pivot point on policy has restarted in the market and that leaves scope for further length in the US dollar.
The sentiment has dented the non-yielding metal's appeal and nudged the bulls back a step further at the start of the week where the Federal Open Market Committee is expected to deliver a fourth consecutive 75bp rate hike this week. Hot US Consumer Price Index, strong growth numbers and conflicting ideas from the likes of WSJ have kept the US dollar underpinned.
As Reuters wrote in an opening note on Monday, ''the latest round of hopes for a shift in the Fed's tone seems to have stemmed from a Wall Street Journal article two weeks ago, flagging a possible discussion about slowing hikes. But a report from the same author over the weekend pointed to a lengthy period of high rates and traders have now tempered initial optimism, pricing in the funds rate to hit near 5% by May next year.''
This leaves the focus on the Fed chairman's presser. Jerome Powell will talk at a press conference where guidance for future increases could move the needle and after four jumbo-sized hikes. He may want to gauge economic responses before committing to anything besides hiking rates in the face of market speculating that the Fed would slow the pace of rate hikes amid concerns about overtightening.
Meanwhile, the greenback rose 0.8%, making gold more expensive for other currency holders. The benchmark 10-year Treasury yields also edged up at the start of this week. This is now using gold prices into a spiral of more than $400 since climbing above the key $2,000 per ounce level in March.
Gold technical analysis
On the downside, while below the weekly trendline, given that the price has already corrected to a 50% mean reversion of the prior bearish impulse, and considering it has failed to break key resistance so far, there is a strong argument for a downside extension:
The monthly chart could turn out a November candle such as the following:
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends slide below 0.9900 amid risk aversion
EUR/USD extended its daily slide and fell below 0.9900 in the second half of the day on Monday. With Wall Street's main indexes trading deep in negative territory, the dollar continues to benefit from safe-haven flows and forces the pair to stay on the backfoot.
GBP/USD falls below 1.1500 as dollar gathers strength
GBP/USD came under renewed bearish pressure and dropped below 1.1500 during the American trading hours on Monday. The souring market mood provides a boost to the greenback with the US Dollar Index rising nearly 1% on the day above 111.50.
Gold heading towards $1,600 amid risk-off flows
Gold fell to $1,633.37 at the beginning of the week as a dismal market mood fueled demand for the dollar. XAUUSD aims to extend its slump towards the year low at $1,614.81 a troy ounce.
What to expect from Aave with upcoming deployment on zkSync 2.0 testnet
Aave is a decentralized finance (DeFi) protocol that lets users lend and borrow cryptocurrencies and real-world assets without the hassle of a centralized intermediary.
The Week Ahead: Fed, BOE, US NFP, BP, Rolls-Royce results
Fed rate meeting: There is unlikely to be too many surprises this week when the Federal Reserve is expected to raise the Fed Funds rate by another 75bps, following on from three similar moves in June, July and September.