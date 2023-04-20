Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD bears lurking as right shoulder forming

- Gold price forming a Head & Shoulders toppìng formation on the daily chart.
- US data, US Treasury yields, and Federal Reserve sentiment is Gold price the driving force.
The Gold price, XAU/USD, is up around 0.5% near $2,005 and has traveled between a low of $1,990.56 and a high of $2,012.44 so far on Thursday. The price is clustered in a phase of consolidation on the backside of the bullish trend as illustrated in the technical analysis below.
Gold price fundas
Meanwhile, the fundamentals that are playing in surround the state of the US economy and how that is affecting US yields. The yield on the US 10-year note dropped 4bp to 3.55% as the softer Beige Book drove a strong rally in back-month fed fund futures. The moves have supported a bullish correction in the Gold price as the US Dollar fell, as per the DXY index, to a low of 101.632 from a high of 102.126.
Meanwhile, the futures pricing has shown a 90% chance the Federal Reserve will hike rates 25 basis points when policymakers conclude a two-day meeting on May 3, according to CME's FedWatch Tool. In recent Fed speak, Federal Reserve´s Governor Christopher Waller said on Friday that despite a year of aggressive rate increases, the Fed "hasn't made much progress" in returning inflation to their 2% target and argued that rates still need to go up. As such, the likelihood of a rate cut by December has narrowed considerably this week.
Looking ahead, the Federal Open Market Committee will enter a blackout this weekend ahead of the 2/3 May meeting. The latest guidance is very much in line with market pricing and Atlanta Federal Reserve President Bostic said that he favors one more 25bp rate hike and then a pause. Bostic explained that tightening in credit conditions could do some of the Fed’s work. ´´The Atlanta Fed has historically been seen, rightly or wrongly, as a barometer of consensus on the FOMC,´´ analysts at ANZ Bank said.
Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams also said on Wednesday inflation was still at problematic levels, and the US central bank would act to lower it. Looking ahead, the Federal Open Market Committee will enter a blackout this weekend ahead of the 2/3 May meeting.
Meanwhile, analysts at TD Securities explained that the Gold price managed to fend off a break below key trigger levels for CTA liquidations. ´´Retail demand has remained particularly strong following the banking liquidity crisis, but easing fears could see interest subside amid higher prices.´´
´´While slumping rates likely kept gold bulls from liquidating,´´ the analysts said, ´´discretionary traders remain broadly flat, CTAs are still effectively near max long, and Shanghai trade positioning is also near multi-year highs — leaving fewer culprits for the surprising buying activity over the last session.´´
´´In this context, central bank demand remains key to a continued rally, and has shown few signs of buyer fatigue, but 'unofficial' holdings estimates which have been particularly important over the last quarters will only be updated in May,´´ the analysts argued.
Gold price technical analysis
As illustrated above and below, we could have a topping pattern in place for the Gold price.
Gold price H4 chart
The Gold price has slid to the backside of the trendline support and a break of the neckline horizontal support of the Gold price Head & Shoulders pattern is needed to switch the bias fully negative from out of the consolidation.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD ends week flat, unable to break 1.1000
EUR/USD is about to end a five-week positive streak with a slight loss. The Euro failed to rise above 1.1000, but it held above 1.0900, despite some bouts of dollar strength, including on Friday after the upbeat US S&P Global PMI figures.
GBP/USD posts highest weekly close since June 2022, but…
GBP/USD rebounded late on Friday, rising to the 1.2430 area. It is marginally higher for the week, about to post the strongest weekly close since May 2022. However, the pair is moving sideways, far from the intraday peak it reached last week at 1.2546.
Gold steadies around $1,980; down $20 for the week
Gold price bottomed at $1,971 on Friday, after the release of better-than-forecast US S&P Global PMI; and then rebounded to $1,980. The yellow metal dropped $20 from the level it had a week ago, suffering the worst weekly fall since February.
Polkadot Price Analysis: Three signs that forecast a 15% decline
Polkadot (DOT) price is on the verge of sinking another 15% while it has already slid 15%. The decline comes after the peak on Wednesday was followed by a technical rejection and a string of breakdowns in support levels.
Global Growth Prospects Continue to Improve
Given the sheer size and influence of China's economy, upward revisions to China's growth outlook can have positive implications around the world and boost our global GDP forecast. With China's economic rebound still intact, another global GDP growth upward revision could be forthcoming.