Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD attempts stabilization above $1,820, Fed Powell in focus

- Gold price is attempting to hold itself above $1,820.00 ahead of Fed Powell.
- The DXY is trading lackluster as investors see US PCE stable at 7%.
- A Descending Triangle formation dictates that the gold prices will remain rangebound a little longer.
Gold price (XAU/USD) has rebounded modestly after re-testing Tuesday’s low at $1,818.33 in the Asian session. The precious metal has attempted to contain $1,822.50 and is focusing to sustain above the critical support of $1,820.00. Investors should brace for extreme volatility in the gold prices in today’s session as the speech from Federal Reserve (Fed) Jerome Powell will provide hints about the likely monetary policy action in July.
No matter what inflation rate for June will be released by the US Bureau of Labor Statistics, the Fed will definitely announce a rate hike in July monetary policy meeting. What signifies more is the extent of the rate hike that will be dictated by the Fed. If we scrutiny the prior data, one thing is clear the former rate hikes by the Fed have failed to make any dent in the inflation rate. The price rise is stalwart at a four-decade high with a figure of 8.6% and Fed is ‘fully committed' to bringing price stability.
Meanwhile, the US dollar index (DXY) is hovering below 104.50 ahead of US Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE). As per the market consensus, the PCE is seen stabled at 7%.
Gold technical analysis
The gold prices are trading in a Descending Triangle pattern that signals a volatility contraction. The downward sloping trendline is plotted from June 16 high at $1,857.58 while the horizontal support is placed from June 16 low at $1,815.73. The gold bulls have attached the 20-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $1,821.22. Meanwhile, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) (14) has managed to reclaim the 40.00-60.00 range, which indicates that a fresh leg of downside move has been postponed for now.
Gold hourly chart
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1820.75
|Today Daily Change
|0.75
|Today Daily Change %
|0.04
|Today daily open
|1820
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1839.5
|Daily SMA50
|1855.57
|Daily SMA100
|1892.07
|Daily SMA200
|1844.71
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1829.51
|Previous Daily Low
|1818.47
|Previous Weekly High
|1847.95
|Previous Weekly Low
|1816.99
|Previous Monthly High
|1909.83
|Previous Monthly Low
|1786.94
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1822.69
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1825.29
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1815.81
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1811.62
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1804.77
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1826.85
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1833.7
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1837.89
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
