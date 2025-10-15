Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD appreciates beyond $4,200 amid higher Fed cut bets

Gold is trading higher for the fifth consecutive day on Wednesday, attempting to confirm the breach of the $4,200. The precious metal is trading at $4,193 at the time of writing, after having hit a fresh all-time high at $4,218 earlier on the day.



Bullion is drawing support from a softer US Dollar on Wednesday, following dovish comments by the Fed Chairman Jerome Powell at a speech in Philadelphia. Powell reiterated that the labour market deterioration is more concerning than inflation right now, which practically confirms a rate cut in October and raises expectations of another one in December.

Technical Analysis: No signs of a trend shift in sight

The technical picture shows Gold skyrocketing. The pair has rallied an eye-watering 27% in less than two months, which normally leads to a correction. The 4-hour RSI is way within overbought territory. So far, however, downside attempts remain limited.

Above the $4,200 level, the 172.2% Fibonacci extension of the October 1.14 rally is at $4,235, and the 161.8% Fibonacci extension of the same cycle is at $4,300; these are the following potential targets.

Downside attempts remain contained at the previous all-time high near $4170 (Tuesday's high). Further down, Tuesday’s low at $4,090 and the October 8, 9 highs at $4.050 area would come into focus.