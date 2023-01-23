Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD aims for stability above $1,930 as risk-on solidifies, US PMI eyed

- Gold price is looking for establishing the auction above $1,930.00 as the risk-on profile has strengthened.
- US yields have scaled above 3.52% as the Fed policymakers have not toned down interest rate projections.
- The release of the US S&P PMI data will result in a power-pack action in the Gold price.
Gold price (XAU/USD) is looking to sustain above the immediate resistance of $1,930.00 in the early Tokyo session. The precious metal has extended its responsive buying action move from $1,912.50 to near $1,930.00 and is aiming to stretch further as the risk appetite of the market participants is firmer.
S&P500 ended Monday’s session with significant gains amid a decent quarterly result season. The US Dollar Index (DXY) dropped after failing to surpass the critical resistance of 101.80 despite multiple attempts. The 10-year US Treasury yields scaled above 3.52% as the Federal Reserve (Fed) policymakers have not trimmed their interest rate peak projections despite the presence of indicators that claim further decline in inflation projections.
Gold price is likely to display a power-pack action after the release of the preliminary United States S&P PMI data (Jan), which is scheduled for Tuesday. The Manufacturing PMI is seen lower at 46.1 while the Services PMI might contract to 44.5. Weaker demand projections and the unavailability of cheap money from the Fed due to higher interest rates might impact the US Dollar as fears of recession will soar further. This could also impact the strength of the S&P500.
Gold technical analysis
Gold price is demonstrating signs of a loss in the upside momentum as the Relative Strength Index (RSI) is showing a negative bearish divergence formation. The Gold price is forming higher highs and higher lows while the momentum oscillator RSI (14) had formed a lower high when the asset formed a high of $1,937.57 on Friday, which indicates exhaustion in the bullish momentum.
The downside bias is not completely developed as the asset has not formed a lower low, which might be established on a breakdown of horizontal support plotted from January 18 low at $1,896.63.
The 20-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $1,923.02 is still providing support to the Gold bulls.
Gold four-hour chart
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1931.04
|Today Daily Change
|3.80
|Today Daily Change %
|0.20
|Today daily open
|1927.24
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1865.17
|Daily SMA50
|1812.5
|Daily SMA100
|1744.14
|Daily SMA200
|1775.96
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1937.57
|Previous Daily Low
|1920.71
|Previous Weekly High
|1937.57
|Previous Weekly Low
|1896.63
|Previous Monthly High
|1833.38
|Previous Monthly Low
|1765.89
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1927.15
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1931.13
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1919.44
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1911.65
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1902.58
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1936.3
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1945.37
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1953.16
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
