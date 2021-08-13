Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD accelerates above $1770, turns positive for the week

NEWS | | By Matías Salord
  • US dollar tumbles across the board and boosts XAU/USD.
  • Gold up a hundred dollars from Monday’s low.

Gold prices are up by more than 1% on Friday, boosted by lower US yields and a weaker greenback. XAU/USD trades at $1774, the highest level in a week.

University of Michigan’s Consumer Confidence report showed a sharp, unexpected decline to 70.2 in the main index, the lowest level since 2011. The numbers added fuel to the decline of the greenback across the board. The DXY is falling 0.50%, having the worst day in weeks. US yields tumbled after the latest economic numbers. The 10-year yield dropped to 1.30%, the lowest since Monday.

The combination of a weaker dollar and the rally in Treasuries pressured gold prices further to the upside. XAU/USD erased weekly losses and is in positive territory after a reversal of a $100 from the Monday flash crash low.

The weekly chart now offers a positive perspective for gold after the rebound from the key support at $1675. A close above $1760 would keep the door open to an extension of the current rally. The next strong barrier is seen at $1795.

Technical levels

XAU/USD

Overview
Today last price 1770.06
Today Daily Change 17.26
Today Daily Change % 0.98
Today daily open 1752.8
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1793.08
Daily SMA50 1806.52
Daily SMA100 1804.59
Daily SMA200 1815.5
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1758.21
Previous Daily Low 1741.65
Previous Weekly High 1831.81
Previous Weekly Low 1758.79
Previous Monthly High 1834.17
Previous Monthly Low 1765.74
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1751.88
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1747.98
Daily Pivot Point S1 1743.56
Daily Pivot Point S2 1734.33
Daily Pivot Point S3 1727
Daily Pivot Point R1 1760.12
Daily Pivot Point R2 1767.45
Daily Pivot Point R3 1776.68

 

 

