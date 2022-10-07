Gold Price Forecast: Weekly closing above $1,700 is critical for XAU/USD bulls – Confluence Detector

- Gold price is on the defensive for the third consecutive day, away from three-week highs.
- US payrolls could offer clarity on the size of the November Fed rate hike.
- XAU/USD bulls could face an uphill task, with eyes on key US event risks.
Gold price is moving back and forth in a narrow range above $1,700, struggling for a clear directional bias. Investors have moved into caution trading while the US dollar clings to recent gains alongside the Treasury yields in the run-up to the NFP showdown. Market consensus for headline payrolls is +250K in September vs. August’s +315K. However, next week’s US inflation will be pivotal to seal in the size of the next Fed rate hike. A lack of clarity on the Fed tightening outlook combined with geopolitical tensions could keep the bright metal supported at lower levels. The upcoming US economic releases, therefore, hold the key to determining the next direction in the USD-sensitive precious metal. The demand-supply scenario for gold in India and China will be also closely followed.
Also read: Gold Price Forecast: Will XAU/USD chart a bull penant on weak US NFP?
Gold Price: Key levels to watch
The Technical Confluence Detector shows that the gold price is eyeing a revisit of the previous day’s low at $1,707, below which the convergence of the SMA5 one-day and pivot point one-day S1 at $1,704 will come into play.
A fresh downswing will kick off on a firm break below the latter, threatening the $1,700 mark. The last line of defense for XAU buyers is seen at $1,697, the intersection of the SMA200 four-hour and the pivot point one-day S2.
On the flip side, the Fibonacci 23.6% one-day at $1,712 will offer immediate resistance. The next stop for optimists is envisioned around $1,716, where the Fibonacci 38.2% one-day and SMA10 four-hour meet.
Bulls will then aim for the Fibonacci 61.8% one-day at $1,719, followied by the SMA 50 one-day at $1,722.
The confluence of the pivot point one-month R1 and the previous day’s high at $1,726 could challenge bearish commitments.
Here is how it looks on the tool
About Technical Confluences Detector
The TCD (Technical Confluences Detector) is a tool to locate and point out those price levels where there is a congestion of indicators, moving averages, Fibonacci levels, Pivot Points, etc. If you are a short-term trader, you will find entry points for counter-trend strategies and hunt a few points at a time. If you are a medium-to-long-term trader, this tool will allow you to know in advance the price levels where a medium-to-long-term trend may stop and rest, where to unwind positions, or where to increase your position size.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD clings to gains above 0.6400, awaiting US NFP
AUD/USD is trading back and forth in a narrow range above 0.6400 in Friday's Asian session. The RBA warned that financial stability risks have increased over recent months. Markets remain risk-aversion ahead of the critical US NFP data.
EUR/USD rebounds from around 0.9800 as risk-off profile hits, US NFP buzz
EUR/USD has sensed buying interest below 0.9800 as risk-off is losing its grip. The DXY is expected to remain volatile ahead of the US NFP data. Fed’s extreme policy tightening measures are responsible for weaker NFP projections.
Gold: Will it chart a bull penant on weak US NFP? Premium
Gold price is trading on the back foot but holding above the $1,700 mark on the final trading day of the week. Despite a three-day downtrend, the bright metal is on track for the largest weekly gain since March, up 3% so far this week.
TRON price could pull a 180 on bears and trigger a 60% rally soon
TRON price has been stuck trading inside a massive bearish pattern for more than a year. Although TRX came very close to triggering a bearish breakout, buyers stepped up and reversed the trend. If this development continues, there could be a bullish breakout for the altcoin.
Nonfarm Payrolls Preview: Five scenarios for trading King Dollar as markets plead for pain Premium
No pain, no gain – this gym idiom resonates with stock bulls. The Federal Reserve has said it is willing to accept – and even wants to see – economic pain to see inflation falling. Last month was painful in financial markets, but did American employment also feel the pinch?