Gold price pullback picks up pace after news First Citizens Bank has taken over SVB.

US Treasury yields rise and reduced demand from India add downside pressure for Gold price.

Gold remains in an uptrend as long as price stays above $1,934.

XAU/USD has just breached $1,950 at the time of writing as easing bank stress may have lessened Gold’s safe-haven appeal. Rising US Treasury bond yields, a robust US Dollar and reports of falling demand from India – one of Gold's chief markets – are further depressing prices.

News of Silicon Valley Bank takeover soothes markets

The news that First Citizens Bancshares Inc, the holding company of North-Carolina based First Citizens Bank, has bought defunct lender Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) has brought some temporary relief to markets on Monday, March 27, lessening demand for safe-haven Gold.

First Citizens has taken over all of SVB’s $119B deposits and loans, and has bought $72B of its assets, at a $16.5B discount, a press release from the FDIC said.

The deal limits the damage from SVB’s failure but does not eradicate it: the bank’s collapse is still thought to have cost the FDIC $20B.

Yields rise, India stops buying Gold

The reduction in global banking fears brought about by the SVB takeover has translated into a rise in US Treasury bond yields, which has supported the US Dollar (USD) – both are seen as negative headwinds for Gold price.

All across the US yeild curve bonds of different maturities have gained. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is rising 2.49% to 3.462 at the time of writing. The 5-year has seen the greatest rise, however, up 3.45% to 3.53 on the day. Higher yields suggest a greater opportunity cost for holding Gold, which yields nothing, making it a less attractive asset to investors.

Reports that demeand from buyers in India has fallen may have further weighed on prices. The spike in Gold prices because of of the banking crisis pushed price to a bitting point above which Indian Gold traders are not willing to pay.



"A rally in gold prices to an all-time high in India is deterring local buyers in the runup to what is normally a key demand period next month, according to the World Gold Council," said the Bloomberg report.

"If prices steady around current levels, demand may return for the key buying day of Akshaya Tritiya in April, but continued volatility will force people to stay away," said P.R. Somasundaram, regional Chief Executive officer for India at the London-based council, in the Bloomberg Television interview.

Gold price uptrend intact until $1,934 breached

Gold price remains in an uptrend on a short to medium-term basis, as it makes higher highs and lows on the daily chart. A break below the key lower low at $1,934, however, would bring into doubt the uptrend and paint a much more bearish picture for Gold price. As long as the level holds, however, the trend remains bullish and likely to resume.



Gold price: Daily Chart

The next upside target for Gold price lies at the $2,070 March 2022 highs. A break and close above the $2,009 highs of March 20 when markets went into panic mode due to Credit Suisse’s failure, however, is a necessary prerequisite for confirming a move higher.

A break below the key $1,934 level, however, would probably lead to a steeper deline to a target at around $1,888, where the 50-day SMA lies, on a conservative basis.

The Average Directional Index (ADX) indicator, which measures the strength of a trend, however, is giving a 34 reading which suggests the uptrend is robust. 34 is also in a sweet spot – if it was much higher, say above 45, it might indicate a market top, or overbought state. Meanwhile, if ADX was below 20 it might indicate Gold is in a sideways market.