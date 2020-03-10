Gold Price Analysis: Monday's spinning top suggests buyer exhaustion

NEWS | | By Omkar Godbole
  • Monday's spinning top candle is reflective of bull fatigue. 
  • Bulls need to defend Monday's low of $1,657. 

Gold printed a seven-year high of $1,703 on Monday but closed the day with a spinning top candle, signaling buyer indecision in the market. 

A bearish reversal would be confirmed if prices close Tuesday under $1,657 (Monday's low), validating the spinning top candle and the bearish divergence of the 14-day relative strength index. 

A bearish close would open the doors for a pullback to key average support near $1,640. A violation there would expose the psychological support at $1,600 (10-week average). 

On the higher side, a close above the spinning top's high of $1,703 would indicate a continuation of the uptrend. At press time, the yellow metal is trading at $1,670 per Oz, representing a 0.4% drop on the day. 

Daily chart

Trend: Bull exhaustion

Technical levels

XAU/USD

Overview
Today last price 1670
Today Daily Change -11.35
Today Daily Change % -0.68
Today daily open 1680.76
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1619.22
Daily SMA50 1583.47
Daily SMA100 1531.3
Daily SMA200 1493.76
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1703.4
Previous Daily Low 1657.57
Previous Weekly High 1692.34
Previous Weekly Low 1575.58
Previous Monthly High 1689.4
Previous Monthly Low 1547.56
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1685.89
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1675.08
Daily Pivot Point S1 1657.75
Daily Pivot Point S2 1634.75
Daily Pivot Point S3 1611.92
Daily Pivot Point R1 1703.58
Daily Pivot Point R2 1726.41
Daily Pivot Point R3 1749.41

 

 

