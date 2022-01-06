Gold Price Forecast: Bund yields drag XAU/EUR below €1,600 ahead of German Inflation data

- Gold prices in Euro refresh intraday low during two-day declines.
- ECB’s Kazaks, risk-off mood propel yields, European currency.
- German HICP, US PMIs and covid headlines can entertain traders ahead of Friday’s US NFP.
Gold (XAU/EUR) drops for the second consecutive day, down 0.22% intraday around €1,596 while heading into Thursday’s European session. The yellow metal bears the burden of firmer yields, at home and abroad, amid escalating chatters over monetary policy tightening and covid woes.
Although global markets cheered hawkish bias of the Fed policymakers, suggesting a faster rate-hike and plans to discuss balance-sheet normalization, comments from ECB’s Kazaks also threatened easy money policies in the bloc.
“In light of elevated inflation pressures and the strengthening labor market, participants judged that the increase in policy accommodation provided by the ongoing pace of net asset purchases was no longer necessary,” per the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) Meeting Minutes. On the other hand, Latvian central bank governor and ECB governing council member Martins Kazaks said on Wednesday that the ECB is ready to raise rates and cut stimulus if needed.
On a different page, record cases of covid and doubling of infections strain the medical systems, which in turn challenge the previous optimism backed by global studies suggesting Omicron be less severe. On the same line were the updates from France relating to a new and fast-spreading coronavirus strain, namely IHU.
Amid these plays, the US 10-year Treasury yields jumped to the highest level since April 2021 by the end of Wednesday’s North American session and drowned the Wall Street benchmark. Recently, the US 10-year bond yields refresh a nine-month high of around 1.71%, which in turn weighed on the S&P 500 Futures.
It should be noted that Germany’s 10-year bund yields refresh a two-month high while rising to -0.115% at the latest.
That said, Germany’s preliminary readings of Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP) for December, expected 5.7% YoY versus 6.0% prior, will offer immediate direction to the XAU/EUR prices. Should the inflation figures keep rising the ECB hawks may propel the quote. Following that, the monthly prints of the US Good Trade Balance and ISM Services PMI for December, as well as weekly US Jobless Claims, will entertain short-term market players. However, Friday’s US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) is the key.
Technical analysis
Gold prices remain pressured inside a three-week-old rising wedge bearish chart formation. Although descending RSI and bearish MACD signals keep sellers hopeful, the 100-SMA adds strength to the support line of wedge near €1,593.
Hence, a clear downside break of €1,593 becomes necessary for the XAU/EUR bears to aim for December’s low surrounding €1,555.
During the fall, €1,580 may act as an intermediate halt while July 2021 top surrounding €1,550 will add to the downside filters past €1,555.
Alternatively, 50% Fibonacci retracement (Fibo.) of November-December downside around €1,605 guards immediate recovery moves of the gold prices (in Euro).
Also acting as important resistance is the 61.8% Fibo. level and the upper line of the stated wedge, respectively near €1,616 and €1,618.
XAU/EUR: Four-hour chart
Trend: Further weakness expected
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays in daily range above 1.1300 after dismal US PMI data
EUR/USD continues to trade in a tight channel a little above 1.1300 during the American session on Thursday. The data from Germany showed that the annual HICP edged lower to 5.7% in December as expected. In the US, the ISM Services PMI dropped to 62 from 69.1 and missed the market forecast of 66.9.
GBP/USD pares early losses, stays below 1.3550
GBP/USD seems to have found interim support near 1.3500 following the selloff that started in the Asian session. The pair trades in a relatively tight range below 1.3550 as the dollar struggles to gather strength after the disappointing ISM Services PMI data.
Gold is gaining bearish traction after a hawkish Fed
Spot gold is sharply lower, trading around $1,790 a troy ounce, as the dollar got a boost from an ultra-hawkish Fed late on Wednesday. The greenback extended gains particularly against the bright metal but gave back some ground across the FX board.
Dogecoin price fractal suggests DOGE could be due for an explosive 20% advance
Dogecoin price has been under a lot of pressure as it hovers around a crucial demand barrier, a breakdown of which could see a massive crash. However, the January 5 drop seems to have given rise to a fractal that hints at a bullish outlook.
Omicron optimism (for now), Fed speculation continue rocking the dollar as 2022 kicks off Premium
The most important market-mover is Omicron – the highly contagious COVID-19 variant. After roughly six weeks, we know that it is extremely contagious but causes less severe disease than previous strains such as Delta. Markets currently see the glass half-full.