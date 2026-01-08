USD/CAD rallies to monthly highs near 1.3900 in risk-off markets

The US Dollar is trading firm against its Canadian counterpart on Thursday, rallying for the fifth consecutive day, to reach a four-week high at 1.3888. A mild risk-off mood supports the safe-haven Greenback, while low Oil prices have weighed on the commodity-sensitive Canadian Dollar this week.



Prices of the benchmark WTI Oil, Canada’s main export, have picked up from Wednesday’s lows but remain nearly 1% down on the week. US President Donald Trump announced that Venezuela will deliver 30 to 50 million barrels to the US, which heightened concerns about an excess of supply in a context of softer global economic growth.



On the macroeconomic front, recent data from the US has been mixed. Employment data released on Wednesday highlighted a stalled labour market while the services sector’s activity accelerated beyond expectations, hinting at a strong economic performance in the last quarter of 2025.

Investors, however, remain wary of placing large US Dollar directional bets ahead of Friday’s Nonfarm Payrolls report, which will be analyzed carefully to assess the timing and the depth of the US Federal Reserve’s monetary easing cycle.



In Canada, the calendar was thin this week. The International Merchandise Trade figures might provide some guidance for the Loonie on Thursday, although the highlight of the week will be December’s employment report, due on Friday. Net jobs are expected to have dropped, and the Unemployment rate is seen ticking up. The risk is skewed to the downside for the CAD.