Gold Price Forecast: Bulls challenged bears to print fresh cycle highs

- Gold holds near the fresh cycle highs of $1,900, driven higher by the Russian and Ukraine crisis.
- US dollar pinned to the floor as markets reassess Fed's tightening path.
The price of gold rallied on Thursday and was coming to a close near the highs of the day of $1,901 at $1,898, ending up over 1.54%. The uncertainty surrounding the Russian NATO crisis over Ukraine appears to be generating solid demand for gold as a haven, despite the risks to the yellow metal of substantially higher real rates amid a hawkish central bank regime.
The US dollar index was little changed on Thursday though as investors weighed comments made by NATO allies and officials that sent the message to the market that war appeared imminent after shelling on the Ukraine front line. Against a basket of its rivals (DXY), the US dollar was ranging between 95.71 and 96.10. However, stocks on Wall Street were battered with the S&P 500 losing 2.1% to 4,380.26, the Nasdaq Composite sliding 2.9% to 13,716.72 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average was falling 1.8% to 34,312.03, its biggest loss in 2022.
Investors continue to see a high probability of a 50 basis point hike at the Federal Reserve's March meeting. However, money markets were pricing in a 72% likelihood of a 50 bps rate hike next month compared to 80% at the start of the week which likely weighed on the greenback. The 10-year US Treasury yield also sank 8 basis points to 1.96%.
Are trend followers accumulating at the top?
This was the title given to a piece written by analysts at TD securities who, at the core, are bearish on gold.''Precious metals funds are finally seeing an increase in fund flows year-to-date, as participants accumulate positions since early February to hedge against geopolitical risk. How sustainable is this demand if this geopolitical risk event subsides?'' the analysts wrote. ''This question is key to our view for gold prices to consolidate under the weight of a hawkish Fed.''
''Traders should recall that geopolitical risk also carries a heavy time decay, suggesting as the Russia risk premium could be wiped clean as soon as next week if troops head home. Ultimately, we still don't find evidence of sustained buying behaviour, suggesting that gold could simply have been buoyed by a large one-off purchase, followed by a safe-haven bid amid these tensions, which has catalyzed a CTA buying program.''
Gold technical analysis
The price is attempting to break into the longer-term resistance on the daily chart. If the price fails to move through the May 2021 highs, then the focus will be back towards the $1,880's and lower with the 61.8% golden ratio in mind.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stable at around 1.1360 as investors remain sidelined
EUR/USD spent the day in a narrow range around 1.1350/60 on Thursday with investors staying focused on geopolitical headlines and ignoring US data releases.
GBP/USD skids from 1.3630 as investors shift to defensives amid the geopolitical tensions
The GBP/USD pair has attracted some offers in the US session around 1.3630, as the geopolitical tensions between Russia and Ukraine renew after the shelling between Ukraine armed forces and pro-Moscow rebels across a ceasefire line in eastern Ukraine.
Gold: Bulls challenged bears to print fresh cycle highs
The price of gold rallied on Thursday and was coming to a close near the highs of the day of $1,901 at $1,898, ending up over 1.54%. The uncertainty surrounding the Russian NATO crisis over Ukraine appears to be generating solid demand for gold as a haven.
Axie Infinity price action indecisive, AXS at risk of a 20% drop
Axie Infinity price has been an exercise in frustration for bulls and bears. Multiple bearish continuation setup and bullish reversal opportunities have developed, with neither side willing or able to capitalize on any move. That activity is expected to continue.
Russia and Ukraine threaten the global recovery as central banks confront inflation Premium
Join FXStreet senior analysts, Yohay Elam, Eren Sengezer, and Joseph Trevisani for an examination of the policy linkage between Kyiv, Moscow, and Washington.