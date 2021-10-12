Gold Price Forecast: Battle lines well-mapped for XAU/USD ahead of key US inflation – Confluence Detector

- Gold price tests the higher levels once again amid steady USD, Treasury yields.
- Gold traders remain cautious of the critical US inflation data, Fed minutes.
- Gold on the back foot as NFP fails to alter taper prospects.
Gold price is posting modest gains but remains well within the recent trading range above the $1750 level so far this Tuesday. A flight to safety amid intensifying stagflation fears offers support to the traditional safe-haven gold. Further, a pause in the US Treasury yields rally aides the rebound in gold price. However, the Fed’s tapering expectations continue to limit gold’s upside potential, as investors await the return of full markets and Wednesday’s critical US inflation report for a fresh directional move in gold price.
Read: Gold Price Forecast: Will XAU/USD find a foothold above 21-DMA? US inflation in focus
Gold Price: Key levels to watch
According to the Technical Confluences Detector, gold is moving back and forth, without a clear directional bias, with a bunch of healthy barriers stacked up in either direction.
Immediate upside is capped at $1762, which is the convergence of the Bollinger Band one-hour Upper and the previous day’s high.
The next significant topside hurdle is seen at $1765, where the Fibonacci 38.2% one-month aligns.
The Fibonacci 61.8% one-week at $1767 will then challenge the bearish commitments.
Gold bulls need to find acceptance above the pivot point one-day R3 at $1771 to initiate a meaningful uptrend.
Alternatively, gold buyers will once again challenge bids at $1755, the convergence of the Fibonacci 23.6% one-week and Fibonacci 38.2% one-day.
A sustained move below the latter will expose the $1750 psychological level, below which the next downside target at $1748 could get tested. That level is the Fibonacci 23.6% one-month.
The next cushion appears around $1745, where the previous week’s low intersects the pivot point one-day S2.
The pivot point one-week S1 at $1741 will be the level to beat for gold bears.
Here is how it looks on the tool
About Technical Confluences Detector
The TCD (Technical Confluences Detector) is a tool to locate and point out those price levels where there is a congestion of indicators, moving averages, Fibonacci levels, Pivot Points, etc. If you are a short-term trader, you will find entry points for counter-trend strategies and hunt a few points at a time. If you are a medium-to-long-term trader, this tool will allow you to know in advance the price levels where a medium-to-long-term trend may stop and rest, where to unwind positions, or where to increase your position size.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD keeps range above 1.1550 despite downbeat ZEW
EUR/USD is off the highs but well above 1.1550 despite the German ZEW disappointment. The US dollar eases from near yearly highs amid risk-off mood. Surging energy costs stoke up inflation fears and dent the risk appetite. The Fed-ECB monetary policy divergence continues to undermine the euro.
GBP/USD holds gains above 1.3600 on upbeat UK jobs data
GBP/USD is advancing above 1.3600 after the UK ILO Unemployment Rate matched expectations with 4.5% in August. The US dollar sees a mild pullback despite the downbeat mood, fuelled by the stagflation fears. Hawkish BOE underpins the pound.
Battle lines well-mapped for XAU/USD ahead of key US inflation
Gold price is posting modest gains but remains well within the recent trading range above the $1750 level so far this Tuesday. A flight to safety amid intensifying stagflation fears offers support to the traditional safe-haven gold.
Cryptos bound for last dip before bull run resumes
Bitcoin price is stuck between two crucial barriers and needs to break $60,000 to begin the bull run phase 2.0 officially. Ethereum price is consolidating as it retests the $3,398 support floor.
US CPI September Preview: Inflation averaging, what inflation averaging?
Last September the Federal Reserve dropped its 2% inflation target. Instead of trying to meet a monthly goal, Federal Reserve policy would take a longer view, judging inflation across a much wider but carefully unspecified period.