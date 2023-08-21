- Gold price gauges intermediate support as the focus shifts to the Jackson Hole Economic Symposium.
- The US Dollar continues to enjoy liquidity amid caution about China’s economic outlook.
- The US August economic calendar will have a significant impact on the Fed’s September monetary policy meeting.
Gold price (XAU/USD) finds support after the downside momentum exhausted post-stabilizing below the crucial support at $1,900 as investors shift their focus towards the Jackson Hole Economic Symposium, which will start on Thursday. Investors will likely take clues from the event about the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) roadmap of achieving price stability without deviating from a low Unemployment Rate.
Fears of a recession in the United States economy have receded amid tight labor market conditions and strong consumer spending momentum propelled by steady wage growth. Fresh predictions about Fed’s interest rate guidance signal that the central bank will keep interest rates at high levels until March 2024.
Daily Digest Market Movers: Gold price recovers despite sideways US Dollar
- Gold price’s downside momentum fades after stabilizing below the crucial support of $1,900.00. However, more downside seems favored.
- The precious metal continues to face a sheer sell-off as the US Dollar Index (DXY) delivers a five-week winning streak.
- The appeal for the US Dollar improved last week as investors turned cautious about China’s economic outlook.
- Deflation risks are high in the Chinese economy due to weak demand and declining exports.
- The Chinese authorities are expected to deliver more fiscal support to uplift growth prospects and elevate hiring momentum.
- On Monday, the People’s Bank of China (PBoC) cut its one-year Prime Lending Rate (PLR) by 10 basis points (bps) to 3.45%, while the five-year PLR was left unchanged at 4.20%.
- The scale of the one-year PLR cut by the PBoC was lower than the 15bps expected cut.
- The US Dollar trades sideways on Monday as investors shift focus toward the Jackson Hole Economic Symposium, which will begin on Thursday.
- 10-year US Treasury Yields jump to 4.3% as investors expect the Fed to further increase interest rates in the context of still high inflation.
- Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell is expected to deliver the economic outlook and the interest rate guidance for September monetary policy at Jackson Hole.
- Investors are keen to know how the Fed expects to get rid of the ‘last mile’ of stubborn inflation to achieve price stability and keep the Unemployment Rate at low levels.
- Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) minutes for July’s policy meeting indicated that the central bank will be more dependent on the incoming data for further action.
- The majority of Fed policymakers expect that interest rates haven’t peaked yet as labor market conditions are still tight and strong wage growth has increased the disposable income of households.
- A Reuters poll conducted between August 14-18 showed that the Fed will keep interest rates steady in September and will not cut rates before March next year. Meanwhile, the odds of a recession have dropped to 40%, the lowest in a year.
- Receding recession fears, tight labor market, and stubborn ”last mile” inflation could force the Fed to keep interest rates higher for a longer period.
Technical Analysis: Gold price bounces back from $1,890
Gold price turns back-and-forth after recording a fresh swing low marginally below $1,885.00 on a daily time frame. For the past three weeks, each pullback move in the precious metal has been capitalized as a selling opportunity by market participants. The yellow metal trades below the 200-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA), which indicates that the long-term trend has turned bearish.
Momentum oscillators suggest that a bearish impulse is extremely strong, which will keep volatility on the higher side.
Inflation FAQs
What is inflation?
Inflation measures the rise in the price of a representative basket of goods and services. Headline inflation is usually expressed as a percentage change on a month-on-month (MoM) and year-on-year (YoY) basis. Core inflation excludes more volatile elements such as food and fuel which can fluctuate because of geopolitical and seasonal factors. Core inflation is the figure economists focus on and is the level targeted by central banks, which are mandated to keep inflation at a manageable level, usually around 2%.
What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?
The Consumer Price Index (CPI) measures the change in prices of a basket of goods and services over a period of time. It is usually expressed as a percentage change on a month-on-month (MoM) and year-on-year (YoY) basis. Core CPI is the figure targeted by central banks as it excludes volatile food and fuel inputs. When Core CPI rises above 2% it usually results in higher interest rates and vice versa when it falls below 2%. Since higher interest rates are positive for a currency, higher inflation usually results in a stronger currency. The opposite is true when inflation falls.
What is the impact of inflation on foreign exchange?
Although it may seem counter-intuitive, high inflation in a country pushes up the value of its currency and vice versa for lower inflation. This is because the central bank will normally raise interest rates to combat the higher inflation, which attract more global capital inflows from investors looking for a lucrative place to park their money.
How does inflation influence the price of Gold?
Formerly, Gold was the asset investors turned to in times of high inflation because it preserved its value, and whilst investors will often still buy Gold for its safe-haven properties in times of extreme market turmoil, this is not the case most of the time. This is because when inflation is high, central banks will put up interest rates to combat it.
Higher interest rates are negative for Gold because they increase the opportunity-cost of holding Gold vis-a-vis an interest-bearing asset or placing the money in a cash deposit account. On the flipside, lower inflation tends to be positive for Gold as it brings interest rates down, making the bright metal a more viable investment alternative.
