Quantitative tightening (QT) is the reverse process of QE, whereby the Federal Reserve stops buying bonds from financial institutions and does not reinvest the principal from the bonds it holds maturing, to purchase new bonds. It is usually positive for the value of the US Dollar.

In extreme situations, the Federal Reserve may resort to a policy named Quantitative Easing (QE). QE is the process by which the Fed substantially increases the flow of credit in a stuck financial system. It is a non-standard policy measure used during crises or when inflation is extremely low. It was the Fed’s weapon of choice during the Great Financial Crisis in 2008. It involves the Fed printing more Dollars and using them to buy high grade bonds from financial institutions. QE usually weakens the US Dollar.

The Federal Reserve (Fed) holds eight policy meetings a year, where the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) assesses economic conditions and makes monetary policy decisions. The FOMC is attended by twelve Fed officials – the seven members of the Board of Governors, the president of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, and four of the remaining eleven regional Reserve Bank presidents, who serve one-year terms on a rotating basis.

Monetary policy in the US is shaped by the Federal Reserve (Fed). The Fed has two mandates: to achieve price stability and foster full employment. Its primary tool to achieve these goals is by adjusting interest rates. When prices are rising too quickly and inflation is above the Fed’s 2% target, it raises interest rates, increasing borrowing costs throughout the economy. This results in a stronger US Dollar (USD) as it makes the US a more attractive place for international investors to park their money. When inflation falls below 2% or the Unemployment Rate is too high, the Fed may lower interest rates to encourage borrowing, which weighs on the Greenback.

Gold price forms consecutive bearish Marubozu candlesticks on the daily timeframe. This indicates that each pullback in Gold price has been considered as selling opportunities by market participants. The precious metal stabilizes below the 200-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA), which trades around $1,910.00, indicating that the broader trend has turned bearish. Momentum oscillators shifted into the bearish territory, warranting more weakness ahead.

In August, demand for Durable Goods remained upbeat as business spending on equipment increased. It seems that optimism among US firms is returning as traders see no more interest rate hikes from the Fed this year. For more clues about the inflation outlook , investors await the Fed’s preferred Core Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) Price Index data for August, which is scheduled for Friday.

The US labor market conditions seem strengthening further weekly jobless claims remained below consensus. The US Department of Labor reported that individuals claiming jobless claims for the first time increased by 2K to 204K for the week ending September 22 from the previous week’s release but remained lower than expectations of 215K. Meanwhile, the final reading of real Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for the April-June quarter remained in line with the previous estimate and the market expectation of 2.1% on an annualized basis.

Gold price (XAU/USD) has been dumped heavily by market participants as Federal Reserve (Fed) policymakers reiterate their hawkish stance on the interest rate outlook. The precious metal continues its three-day losing spell as bets for unchanged interest rates fade amid a resilient US economy. The US Dollar attracts significant bids as strong consumer spending and tight labor market conditions may keep excess inflation persistent.

