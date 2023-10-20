- Gold price extends upside as Israel prepares to attack Hamas group.
- Fed Chair Powell supported neutral interest rates amid higher US bond yields.
- 10-year US Treasury yields jump above 4.9% amid unsustainable Congress budget deficits.
Gold price (XAU/USD) rose sharply as Middle East tensions kept escalating and the Federal Reserve (Fed) Chair Jerome Powell endorsed a stable interest rate policy in his speech on Thursday. The demand for bullion strengthened as Israeli troops prepared to enter the Gaza strip with the goal of dismantling Hamas, the Palestinian military group. Meanwhile, despite the promise of humanitarian aid for civilians in Gaza by US President Joe Biden, Iran could step in and intervene directly in the conflict, which could turn into a feared Middle East regional war.
On Thursday, Fed Chair Jerome Powell joined his teammates – Philip Jefferson, Austan Goolsbee, Michael Barr, and Raphael Bostic – and delivered neutral guidance on interest rates in his speech at the Economic Club of New York. Powell acknowledged that multi-year high US Treasury yields are significantly impacting overall spending and investment.
Daily Digest Market Movers: Gold price strengthens on multiple tailwinds
- Gold price keeps rallying having just breached the $1,980 resistance amid tailwinds coming from the Federal Reserve and Middle East.
- The Israel-Palestine conflict has extended for 14th day now and Israel's defense chief Yoav Gallant is getting his troops ready to enter Gaza, aiming to dismantle the Hamas military.
- US President Joe Biden has called for urgent humanitarian aid for civilians in Gaza. After visiting Israel, Biden said ‘loud and clear’ that the US stands with Israel.
- Gold bullion demand remains upbeat due to persistent risks of Iran’s intervention in the Middle East conflict, which would effectively make it a regional war.
- Meanwhile, rising expectations supporting an unchanged interest rate decision by the Fed on November 1 have strengthened the appeal for Gold.
- Jerome Powell supported a potential halt in interest rates while addressing monetary policy prospects at the New York Economic Club, as expected. He acknowledged that rising US Treasury yields have significantly tightened overall financial conditions.
- The 10-year US Treasury yields have come closer to 5% amid unsustainable United States budget deficits, and rising interest rates.
- Jerome Powell acknowledged that the US economy is resilient. The labor demand has been upbeat and consumer spending has remained strong despite significant efforts to ease inflation through raising interest rates.
- Over the interest rate outlook, Powell said that further policy-tightening would be largely dependent on economic indicators, evolving outlook, and geopolitical tensions.
- After Powell’s commentary, trader bets for unchanged interest rates in the November meeting rose significantly, a bullish development for Gold. Per the CME Fedwatch tool, traders see an almost 100% chance of the Fed keeping interest rates unchanged at 5.25-5.50%. The odds of one more interest rate increase in any of the two remaining monetary policy meetings in 2023 have dropped to 20%.
- Analysts at Wells Fargo said that higher yields and more broadly tightening financial conditions were “doing the Fed’s work for it” by tamping down growth, thus helping cool inflation.
- Dallas Fed Bank President Lorie Logan said on Thursday that she is unsure about consumer inflation declining to 2% and emphasized the need for weakness in the job market to achieve price stability.
- Lorie Logan cited that higher bond yields and recent economic data have bought some time for the central bank to keep interest rates unchanged.
- Friday’s US economic docket is light, with Fed’s Harker due to speak at 13:00 GMT and the Monthly Budget Statement expected to be released later in the US session.
Technical Analysis: Gold price climbs close to $1,980
Gold price extends upside to near $1,980.00 amid multiple tailwinds. The precious metal is on a three-day winning streak and is expected to recapture a five-month high of around $1,987.00. The ultimate resistance for the Gold price is seen at $2,000.00. The 20 and 50-day Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs) have climbed above the 200-day EMA, which indicates that the upside bias has strengthened. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) (14) climbs above 60.00, warranting more upside in the Gold price amid the absence of divergence and overbought signals.
Gold FAQs
Why do people invest in Gold?
Gold has played a key role in human’s history as it has been widely used as a store of value and medium of exchange. Currently, apart from its shine and usage for jewelry, the precious metal is widely seen as a safe-haven asset, meaning that it is considered a good investment during turbulent times. Gold is also widely seen as a hedge against inflation and against depreciating currencies as it doesn’t rely on any specific issuer or government.
Who buys the most Gold?
Central banks are the biggest Gold holders. In their aim to support their currencies in turbulent times, central banks tend to diversify their reserves and buy Gold to improve the perceived strength of the economy and the currency. High Gold reserves can be a source of trust for a country’s solvency. Central banks added 1,136 tonnes of Gold worth around $70 billion to their reserves in 2022, according to data from the World Gold Council. This is the highest yearly purchase since records began. Central banks from emerging economies such as China, India and Turkey are quickly increasing their Gold reserves.
How is Gold correlated with other assets?
Gold has an inverse correlation with the US Dollar and US Treasuries, which are both major reserve and safe-haven assets. When the Dollar depreciates, Gold tends to rise, enabling investors and central banks to diversify their assets in turbulent times. Gold is also inversely correlated with risk assets. A rally in the stock market tends to weaken Gold price, while sell-offs in riskier markets tend to favor the precious metal.
What does the price of Gold depend on?
The price can move due to a wide range of factors. Geopolitical instability or fears of a deep recession can quickly make Gold price escalate due to its safe-haven status. As a yield-less asset, Gold tends to rise with lower interest rates, while higher cost of money usually weighs down on the yellow metal. Still, most moves depend on how the US Dollar (USD) behaves as the asset is priced in dollars (XAU/USD). A strong Dollar tends to keep the price of Gold controlled, whereas a weaker Dollar is likely to push Gold prices up.
