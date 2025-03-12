- Gold climbs above $2,930 as safe-haven demand overcomes rising US yields
- Softer US CPI supports bets on Fed rate cuts, fueling Gold’s rally despite USD rebound.
- Trade war fears persist; US Treasury yields rise on concerns of renewed inflation pressure from tariffs.
- Central banks continue aggressive Gold purchases, underpinning bullish sentiment.
Gold price rises late in the North American session, unfazed by high US Treasury bond yields and a stronger US Dollar on Wednesday. At the time of writing, XAU/USD trades with gains of 0.63% and changes hands at $2,933 after a US inflation report that was softer than projected.
The US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) revealed that consumer inflation in the United States (US) edged lower in February. Nevertheless, investors remain skeptical of the improvement as aggressive tariffs on US imports could trigger a second round of inflation.
February’s data increased the odds that the Federal Reserve (Fed) might cut interest rates thrice in 2025. Nevertheless, Fed officials, led by Chair Jerome Powell, had expressed that they do not look at just one month of data.
In the meantime, US Treasury yields climbed amid fears that the global trade war could push prices higher. Consequently, the US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s value against six currencies, gains 0.14% to 103.55.
On Wednesday, 25% US tariffs on steel and aluminum took effect at midnight as US President Donald Trump is battling to reduce the trade deficit by applying duties on imports.
The non-yielding metal is poised to extend its rally, even though there is progress on a truce between Ukraine and Russia.
The World Gold Council (WGC) revealed that central banks continued to purchase Gold. The People’s Bank of China (PBoC) and the National Bank of Poland (NBP) added 10 and 29 tonnes in the first two months of 2025, respectively.
Given the backdrop, Gold is set to test the $2,950 mark. Traders will eye the release of the US Producer Price Index (PPI) for February, Initial Jobless Claims and the University of Michigan (UoM) Consumer Sentiment.
Daily digest market movers: Gold price shrugs of high US yields
- The US 10-year Treasury bond yield recovers and rises three basis points to 4.314%.
- US real yields, as measured by the US 10-year Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) yield that correlates inversely to Gold prices, climb one basis points to 1.981%, capping non-yielding metal gains.
- The US Consumer Price Index (CPI) for February increased 2.8% YoY, slightly below the expected 2.9% and down from 3.0% in January, indicating continued moderation in inflation.
- Core CPI, which strips out volatile food and energy prices, dipped from 3.3% in January to 3.1% YoY, reinforcing signs of continued disinflation in the U.S. economy.
- The Atlanta Fed GDPNow model predicts the first quarter of 2025 at -2.4%, which would be the first negative print since the COVID-19 pandemic.
- Money market traders had priced in 71 basis points of easing in 2025, down from 77 bps a day ago, via data from Prime Market Terminal.
XAU/USD technical outlook: Gold prolongs its rally past $2,930
Gold price has cleared the top of the $2,880 - $2,930 trading range and hit a two-week peak of $2,940 with buyers eyeing $2,950 as the next key resistance level before clearing the record high at $2,954. Once surpassed, Gold would be poised to challenge $3,000.
Conversely, if XAU/USD drops below $2,900, the next support would be $2,850, ahead of the February 28 low of $2,832. Up next would be $2,800.
Tariffs FAQs
Tariffs are customs duties levied on certain merchandise imports or a category of products. Tariffs are designed to help local producers and manufacturers be more competitive in the market by providing a price advantage over similar goods that can be imported. Tariffs are widely used as tools of protectionism, along with trade barriers and import quotas.
Although tariffs and taxes both generate government revenue to fund public goods and services, they have several distinctions. Tariffs are prepaid at the port of entry, while taxes are paid at the time of purchase. Taxes are imposed on individual taxpayers and businesses, while tariffs are paid by importers.
There are two schools of thought among economists regarding the usage of tariffs. While some argue that tariffs are necessary to protect domestic industries and address trade imbalances, others see them as a harmful tool that could potentially drive prices higher over the long term and lead to a damaging trade war by encouraging tit-for-tat tariffs.
During the run-up to the presidential election in November 2024, Donald Trump made it clear that he intends to use tariffs to support the US economy and American producers. In 2024, Mexico, China and Canada accounted for 42% of total US imports. In this period, Mexico stood out as the top exporter with $466.6 billion, according to the US Census Bureau. Hence, Trump wants to focus on these three nations when imposing tariffs. He also plans to use the revenue generated through tariffs to lower personal income taxes.
