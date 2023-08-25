- Gold price trades sideways as investors shift focus to the speech from Fed Powell at Jackson Hole.
- The market mood remains jittery as to whether Jerome Powell will deliver hawkish interest rate guidance or favor a neutral policy.
- Business spending on capital goods rose by 0.1% in July, swinging from a contraction of 0.4% recorded for June.
Gold price (XAU/USD) demonstrates a rangebound performance as investors await Federal Reserve (Fed) Chair Jerome Powell's speech at the Jackson Hole Symposium for further guidance. The precious metal is expected to remain on tenterhooks as the market mood remains uncertain as to whether Jerome Powell will deliver hawkish interest rate guidance or discuss the benefits of keeping interest rates unchanged for a longer period. Market participants would also like to know how much longer the Fed will keep interest rates elevated.
Fed policymakers: Boston Fed Bank President Susan Collin and Philadelphia Fed Bank President Patrick Harker commented on Thursday that the current interest rate level is enough to do the required job. The US economy is still resilient due to a tight labor market and easing inflation, but further policy-tightening by the Fed could dampen market sentiment.
Daily Digest Market Movers: Gold price consolidates ahead of Jackson Hole Symposium
- Gold price turns sideways above $1,910.00 ahead of Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s commentary at Jackson Hole Symposium.
- The uncertainty about Powell’s commentary at Jackson Hole has sidelined investors, however, the strength in the US Dollar indicates that the statement could be on the hawkish side.
- The US Dollar Index (DXY) extends its recovery to near 104.26, printing a fresh 11-week high as the US economy is resilient while other G7 economies’ growth is shrinking.
- Strength in the US Dollar Index also came from lower weekly jobless claims released on Thursday and deepening fears of a slowdown in the Chinese economy.
- The US Department of Labor reported on Thursday that individuals claiming jobless benefits for the first time rose to 230K, lower than expectations and the former reading of 240K for the week ending August 18.
- Gold price upside remains restricted as US Treasury yields rebounded after a downside move. The 10-year US bond yield recovered to near 4.26%.
- Mixed responses from market participants discern whether Powell will provide a time period for how long interest rates will remain stable at elevated levels or if the central bank consider further interest rate hikes.
- Investors will also focus on plans about how the Fed will shred the excess inflation and the outlook for the US economy for the second half of 2023.
- Meanwhile, Fed policymakers delivered neutral interest rate guidance on Thursday.
- Boston Fed President Susan Collins commented that interest rates are at a point where the Fed doesn’t need to raise them further. However, the option of further policy tightening will remain open.
- Philadelphia Fed Bank President Patrick Harker supports sustaining interest rates at the 5.25% to 5.5% range. Harker sees no rate cuts this year.
- US preliminary PMI for August reported by S&P Global on Wednesday indicated that the economy is losing its resilience due to higher interest rates and a deteriorating demand outlook.
- Vulnerable PMIs for August cast doubts over the growth rate in the third quarter. Firms are banking on lower operating capacity due to rising cost inflation.
- On Thursday, the US Census Bureau reported Nondefense Capital Goods Orders expanded by 0.1% in July as expected by investors, contracting from 0.4% in June.
- Going forward, investors will also focus on five-year consumer inflation expectations for August, which will be published at 14:00 GMT.
Technical Analysis: Gold price demonstrates a volatility squeeze above $1,910
Gold price demonstrates a volatility contraction phase above $1,910.00 ahead of the Jackson Hole Symposium. The precious metal struggles to continue its five-day winning spell amid a recovery in US Treasury yields. The yellow metal tussles with resistance to climb above the 20-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) around $1,915.00 but has broken confidently above the 200-day EMA.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) (14) has climbed into the 40.00-60.00 range, which indicates that the bearish impulse has faded.
Interest rates FAQs
What are interest rates?
Interest rates are charged by financial institutions on loans to borrowers and are paid as interest to savers and depositors. They are influenced by base lending rates, which are set by central banks in response to changes in the economy. Central banks normally have a mandate to ensure price stability, which in most cases means targeting a core inflation rate of around 2%.
If inflation falls below target the central bank may cut base lending rates, with a view to stimulating lending and boosting the economy. If inflation rises substantially above 2% it normally results in the central bank raising base lending rates in an attempt to lower inflation.
How do interest rates impact currencies?
Higher interest rates generally help strengthen a country’s currency as they make it a more attractive place for global investors to park their money.
How do interest rates influence the price of Gold?
Higher interest rates overall weigh on the price of Gold because they increase the opportunity cost of holding Gold instead of investing in an interest-bearing asset or placing cash in the bank.
If interest rates are high that usually pushes up the price of the US Dollar (USD), and since Gold is priced in Dollars, this has the effect of lowering the price of Gold.
What is the Fed Funds rate?
The Fed funds rate is the overnight rate at which US banks lend to each other. It is the oft-quoted headline rate set by the Federal Reserve at its FOMC meetings. It is set as a range, for example 4.75%-5.00%, though the upper limit (in that case 5.00%) is the quoted figure.
Market expectations for future Fed funds rate are tracked by the CME FedWatch tool, which shapes how many financial markets behave in anticipation of future Federal Reserve monetary policy decisions.
