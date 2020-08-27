Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD under water following US dollar's bounce back to life

- XAU/USD is holding in longer-term bullish territory, but temporary strength in the greenback has flushed out short term speculative gold positions.
- The Jackson Hole has confirmed a lower for longer stance at the Fed, gold to benefit from lower yields.
Gold markets had seen volatile price action leading into the Jackson Hole event with spot prices trading in a range of between $1,910.23 and $1,976.65 on the day.
At the time of writing, gold is trading at $1,931, down 1.19% on the day as the US dollar index, (DXY), reclaims the 93 handle after falling to a low of 92.42.
Gold has been bought-up heavily in 2020 as investors search for a safe haven given the geopolitical tensions and the risks associated with the coronvirus spread.
However, at the same time, the markets had been in anticipation of a much weaker dollar as well as lower US yields pertaining to the Federal Reserve's change of tact and well telegraphed easing bias.
Lower for longer
In today's highly anticipated speech from the Fed's Chair, Jerome Powell, it was confirmed what the Fed has been telegraphing, lower rates for longer.
Powell confirmed that the Fed will aim for inflation to average 2% over an unspecified period, which essentially means that the Fed is not expecting higher inflation.
Gold is not a hedge for deflation, but considering the macro tailwinds and prospects of real rates being suppressed, the environment for precious metals remains favourable.
Moreover, the US dollar has now officially lost its carry trade advantage, something noted by analysts at TD Securities, however, warning that it doesn't mean its due for a reversal:
The move to AIT is hardly a surprise but reinforces that the USD's real yield advantage has been lost.
This poses a challenge for the USD from a cyclical perspective and gives more credence to chip away at the USD's longstanding overvaluation.
Tactically, USD shorts are deeply entrenched, but that doesn't mean it is due for a reversal.
On gold, the analysts argue that trend followers remain well-positioned to profit from further increases in the complex, and the bar for significant liquidations is high given extreme readings in upside momentum.
Gold levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1932.58
|Today Daily Change
|-21.60
|Today Daily Change %
|-1.11
|Today daily open
|1954.18
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1971.76
|Daily SMA50
|1876.23
|Daily SMA100
|1795.17
|Daily SMA200
|1673.81
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1954.88
|Previous Daily Low
|1902.76
|Previous Weekly High
|2015.65
|Previous Weekly Low
|1911.64
|Previous Monthly High
|1984.8
|Previous Monthly Low
|1757.7
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1934.97
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1922.67
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1919.67
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1885.15
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1867.55
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1971.79
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1989.39
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|2023.91
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD pares gains as Powell moderates message
EUR/USD is trading around 1.18 after a roundtrip toward 1.19. Fed Chair Powell announced a shift toward allowing inflation to overshoot but clarified it would be moderate.
GBP/USD struggles around 1.32 as Powell cools message
GBP/USD is trading around 1.32 off the highs as Fed Chair Powell said the bank's policy shift would allow only a moderate overshoot of inflation.
XAU/USD reverses sharply from weekly highs, falls to $1910
Gold prices are down for the day after a wild ride following the Federal Reserve updates to its statement on goals and monetary policy strategy. Initially, XAU/USD jumped to $1,976/oz hitting the highest level in a week but it then pulled back falling to as low as $1,909.
BTC/USD spikes to $11,600 and drops to $11,340 within one hour
Bitcoin price is currently around $11,360 after a failed attempt by the bulls to climb above $11,600 following some positive comments from Jerome Powell.
WTI consolidates recent gains near 25-week high above $43.50
WTI bulls catch a breather after rising to $43.86, the highest levels since early-March. The energy benchmark refreshed the multi-week high the previous day after weekly inventories from the EIA marked an extra drop than -3.694M forecast.