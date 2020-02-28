Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD tumbles near two-week’s lows, sub-$1600/oz

  • XAU/USD bulls gave up as sellers took the market down sharply.
  • More down could be on the cards for the yellow metal. 
 

Gold daily chart

 
XAU/USD is trading in a bull trend above its main daily simple moving averages (SMAs). However, the market is pulling down sharply trading off seven-year’s highs. 
 

Gold four-hour chart

 
Gold has been dropping sharply this Friday while reaching the 200 SMA on the four-hour chart. The bears seem to be in charge and more down could potentially be expected. Sellers can try to drive the market down towards the 1570.00, 1560.00 and 1550.00 support levels. Resistance can be expected near the 1599.00 and 1612.00 levels.
 
 
Resistance: 1599.00, 1612.00, 1621.00
Support: 1570.00, 1560.00, 1550.00
  
  

Additional key levels

XAU/USD

Overview
Today last price 1586.42
Today Daily Change -50.69
Today Daily Change % -3.10
Today daily open 1637.11
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1595.16
Daily SMA50 1564.04
Daily SMA100 1520.83
Daily SMA200 1481.66
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1660.36
Previous Daily Low 1635.85
Previous Weekly High 1649.32
Previous Weekly Low 1578.88
Previous Monthly High 1611.53
Previous Monthly Low 1517.1
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1651
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1645.21
Daily Pivot Point S1 1628.52
Daily Pivot Point S2 1619.93
Daily Pivot Point S3 1604.01
Daily Pivot Point R1 1653.03
Daily Pivot Point R2 1668.95
Daily Pivot Point R3 1677.54

 

 

