Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD trying to hit the brakes, down into $1,824 for Tuesday

- Gold on pace to close in the red for the seventh consecutive day.
- XAU/USD has closed lower for ten of the last eleven daily trading sessions.
- Gold prices are down nearly 6.5% from the last swing high into $1,947.55.
Gold prices are softly down on Tuesday as broader markets continue to radiate risk-off energy, trading into $1,823.30 as risk aversion remains the key theme for markets heading into the mid-week.
The XAU/USD is trading into seven-month lows, and a break lower south of $1,804.76 will see Gold trading into its lowest prices in nearly a year, and will set new lows for 2023.
Broad-market risk appetite has evaporated in recent days, sparked by rising concerns of the odds of a global recession, and investors have been flocking into the safe haven US Dollar (USD) as market headwinds continue to rise.
US Treasury yields have been climbing as the US government narrowly averted a shutdown on partisan brinkmanship, but the temporary stopgap measure only funds the US government through mid-November. Investors are unlikely to have much confidence stoked by the 45-day reprieve, and markets can expect to be forced back into another tension spiral by November 17th if the US can't square away a functioning budget.
Gold Futures: Further losses on the cards
Gold price struggles to capitalize on modest intraday recovery from multi-month low
XAU/USD technical outlook
Gold prices are down over 5% in under a week and a half, sliding from $1,926 and extending the precious metal's decline from 2023's peak near $2,075.
Daily candlesticks see the XAU/USD tumbling well away from technical indicators, with the 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) well above current price action near $1,930 and technical indicators breaking in oversold territory.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at its lowest value of 19.58 since 2015, and a break into $1,800 will see Gold prices turn red for the year.
XAU/USD daily chart
XAU/USD technical levels
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1823.24
|Today Daily Change
|-4.57
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.25
|Today daily open
|1827.81
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1906.68
|Daily SMA50
|1918.75
|Daily SMA100
|1933.31
|Daily SMA200
|1927.73
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1849.16
|Previous Daily Low
|1827.23
|Previous Weekly High
|1927.27
|Previous Weekly Low
|1846.37
|Previous Monthly High
|1953.01
|Previous Monthly Low
|1846.37
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1835.61
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1840.78
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1820.31
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1812.8
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1798.38
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1842.24
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1856.66
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1864.17
Note: All information on this page is subject to change. The use of this website constitutes acceptance of our user agreement. Please read our privacy policy and legal disclaimer. Opinions expressed at FXstreet.com are those of the individual authors and do not necessarily represent the opinion of FXstreet.com or its management. Risk Disclosure: Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD finds support above 1.0450, holds at 10-month lows Premium
EUR/USD dropped to a fresh low for the year, reaching a level close to 1.0450 on Tuesday. It then experienced a slight rebound, but recovery momentum faded around 1.0480. The US Dollar continues to be supported by positive US economic data, higher yields, and a risk-averse market sentiment.
GBP/USD moving sideways around 1.2070
GBP/USD reached a bottom at 1.2053 on Tuesday, marking the lowest level since March. However, it later trimmed its losses and rebounded to 1.2100. Nevertheless, the pair pulled back once again following positive US data. It is stabilizing around 1.2070.
Gold moves closer to $1,800 amid risk-off flows Premium
Gold price stays under modest bearish pressure and trades below $1,830 in the second half of the day on Tuesday. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield holds at fresh multi-year highs above 4.7% after upbeat US data, not allowing XAU/USD to gain traction.
Bitcoin Lightning Network capacity falling to a 14-month low should not worry BTC investors
Before Bitcoin Ordinals and BRC-20, the world’s first cryptocurrency network ran the most prominent Layer-2 solution – Lightning Network (LN). Over the past, the network was widely utilized for conducting faster transactions, but LN seems to be losing the amount of BTC on it at the moment.
S&P 500 Forecast: Index slides over 1% as risk-off mood persists
The S&P 500 index lost 0.74% last week, which was the fourth week in a row where the index declined. That performance came despite Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) data showing that Core inflation was growing at its slowest pace in two years.