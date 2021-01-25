Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD trades with modest losses around $1850 region

- Gold remained depressed for the third consecutive session on Monday.
- The upbeat market mood was seen as a key factor exerting some pressure.
- A weaker USD extended some support to the metal and helped limit losses.
Gold traded with a mild negative bias through the early European session and was last seen hovering near daily lows, around the $1850 region.
The precious metal struggled to capitalize on the previous session's bounce from the $1837 region, instead witnessed some selling on the first day of a new trading week. The downtick marked the third consecutive day of a negative move and was sponsored by the underlying bullish sentiment, which tends to undermine demand for the safe-haven XAU/USD.
Despite growing market worries about the potential economic fallout from the ever-increasing COVID-19 cases, hopes for US financial aid remained supportive of the upbeat market mood. It is worth recalling that investors have been pricing in the prospects for a $1.9 trillion fiscal stimulus plan to help revive the US economy under Joe Biden's presidency.
Meanwhile, the likelihood of more aggressive fiscal spending in 2021, coupled with the risk-on flow pushed the US Treasury bond yields higher. This was seen as another factor weighing on the non-yielding yellow metal. That said, a weaker US dollar extended some support to the dollar-denominated commodity and helped limit deeper losses, at least for now.
In the absence of any major market-moving economic releases from the US, the broader market risk sentiment might continue to play a dominant role in influencing the XAU/USD. This makes it prudent to wait for some follow-through selling before confirming that the recent bounce from the vicinity of the $1800 mark might have already run out of the steam.
Technical levels to watch
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1851.98
|Today Daily Change
|-2.36
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.13
|Today daily open
|1854.34
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1875.61
|Daily SMA50
|1859.32
|Daily SMA100
|1882.73
|Daily SMA200
|1847.71
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1871.7
|Previous Daily Low
|1837.4
|Previous Weekly High
|1875.2
|Previous Weekly Low
|1802.8
|Previous Monthly High
|1906.87
|Previous Monthly Low
|1775.52
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1850.5
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1858.6
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1837.26
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1820.18
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1802.96
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1871.56
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1888.78
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1905.86
